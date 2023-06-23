Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges and makes a deal on gun charge

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will plead guilty to not paying taxes and the court will recommend probation for two counts of failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Hunter Biden owes $100,000 in federal taxes in 2017 and $100,000 in 2018 but did not pay the amount that was due to the Internal Revenue Service.

He also struck a deal to resolve the gun charges. His attorney, Christopher Clark said,

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.

I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

- Advertisement -

The White House also issued a statement stating, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comments,” said its spokesman Ian Sams.

The charges vs Hunter Biden

Gun law

In 2018 a firearm owned by Hunter Biden ended up in a dumpster in Wilmington said to be tossed by his then girlfriend. Hunter also told the media in 2021 that he was addicted to drugs which raised the possibility that he broke federal law.

The law prohibits the purchase of firearms by anyone who is addicted to illegal drugs.

Tax evasion

After missing two IRS deadline he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to pay federal taxes.

- Advertisement -

Personal life in shambles

Hunter Biden may have racked up a bunch of legal problems because of his personal issues as well. He wrote in his 2021 memoir that he has struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol. His marriage ended in divorce in 2017 after 24 years. His ex wife says he spends his money on liquor and strip clubs. He also admitted to having a relationship with his brother’s widow. He remarried in 2019.

Read More News

Woman DIVORCES DYING husband and said he was ruining her VIBE

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts