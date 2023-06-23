Avril Lavigne and Tyga reportedly split up

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have ended their relationship after dating for only four months.

According to TMZ, the pair mutually decided to part ways a few weeks ago and there are no ill feelings between them; their relationship simply reached its natural end.

Mutual breakup for Lavigne

Despite their breakup, there were no indications of trouble as Lavigne was frequently seen wearing the custom $80,000 chain necklace that Tyga had gifted her in March.

During their brief romance, Tyga, the 33-year-old rapper, was occupied with creating and promoting his latest singles.

Cheating not the cause of breakup

- Advertisement -

The 38-year-old “Girlfriend” singer, Lavigne, had previously been engaged to Mod Sun, 36, when she was first linked to Tyga in February.

However, Lavigne and Mod Sun confirmed their split shortly afterwards. They had experienced on-and-off relationship issues before ultimately deciding to end things. Cheating was reportedly not the cause of their breakup.

Tyga and Lavigne were seen together again two weeks later and solidified their relationship by sharing a kiss during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Following their public debut, the couple was spotted together on multiple occasions, including wearing matching leather outfits in Paris. While they maintained a relatively low-profile, news of their split recently emerged.

Previously married twice

Lavigne previously divorced Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after two years of marriage in 2015, and in 2010, she divorced Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley after three years of marriage.

Tyga, dated Kylie Jenner when she was 16. He is the father of King Cairo Stevenson, a 10-year-old boy from his nearly three-year relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna which concluded in 2014.

- Advertisement -

Tyga was suspected of domestic violence

Tyga, who hasn’t posted any pictures of Lavigne on Instagram, received one-year probation in February 2022 for suspected domestic violence towards his ex Camaryn Swanson.

It has been reported by TMZ that Mod Sun is not interested to get back with Lavigne. The outlet also said that Lavigne does not want to get back with her ex-fiancé either.

Read More News

Rep. Lauren Boebert out for a Biden impeachment

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts