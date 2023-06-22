Rep. Lauren Boebert out for a Biden impeachment

Articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden were introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday, which will require a vote on the House floor soon. The Biden impeachment articles emphasized how Biden handled immigration and the border between the United States and Mexico.

“President Biden’s negligence of duty has resulted in the surrender of operational control of the border to the complete and total control of foreign criminal cartels putting the lives of American citizens in jeopardy,” Boebert said on the House floor Tuesday.

Boebert claimed that, unlike earlier impeachment attempts, hers uses a procedural strategy that necessitates a House floor vote.

The Boebert Way

In a privileged motion, I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor, which requires every Member of Congress to vote on whether or not to hold Joe Biden accountable, Boebert tweeted.

In an email to colleagues on Tuesday night, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts stated that the House “is expected to take a procedure vote on the motion to table the resolution when it is offered this week.”

Biden is accused of abusing his position of authority and failing in his duties as president in the six-page impeachment resolution. The resolution claims that Biden is in charge of an administration “that has continuously, overtly, and consistently violated Federal immigration law by pursuing an aggressive, open-borders agenda.”

Boebert, who attempted to remove Biden from office in 2021, charges him with releasing millions of immigrants into the country “purposefully and knowingly” and accuses him of doing so “without the intention or ability to ensure that they appear in immigration court to face asylum or deportation proceedings.”

Biden defending policies

The Biden administration has defended its border policies, contending that its actions have decreased the number of migrants permitted to apply for asylum at the southern border by allowing them to be screened for asylum only if they can demonstrate that they have previously tried to do so in countries they have passed through.

