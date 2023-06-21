Reduction in support for the LGBTQ community DROPPED, LGB community BLAMING the Trans & Queers 

The civil war among the LGBTQ community is seemingly escalating after a survey showing that support towards the community is reducing by 7% from last year. Furthermore, some of the lesbians, gays and bisexual individuals are stating that this is the fault of the trans and queer community. They are stating that the trans and queer community is hijacking their cause for equality.

According to Gallup, American views on the morality of various behaviors and practices are mostly steady in comparison to a year ago. However, there have been some notable shifts. While a majority are still considering birth control, divorce, etc as morally acceptable, fewer Americans now view same-sex relations as morally acceptable.

On the other hand, more individuals now see the death penalty as morally justifiable. In terms of approval ratings, birth control garners the highest level of acceptance at 88%, followed by the aforementioned behaviors. Same-sex relations, the death penalty, gambling, stem cell research, and wearing animal fur fall within the 60% to 69% range of moral acceptance among Americans.

Twitter users reacting to the reduction of support towards the LGBTQ community

Most people have accepted and lived with LGB and some T for many years. There may have been teething problems but on the whole everyone has done their own thing together. What people are not accepting is the onslaught of cult ideology being force fed to them! No we do not accept… — Cathy Morgan (AFH) I exist 🌸 (@CathyMo41926708) June 20, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some of the conservatives from the LGB community are speaking out against the TQ community. Furthermore, a Twitter user claims that for years the average American is seemingly alright with the LGB community and some who are trans as well. However, the recent rise in this “cult” ideology, and the teaching of their ideology to children is making the community suffer.

Thanksfor your comments and support! I’m a gay man, came out in the ‘80’s when we only wanted equal and not special rights. As a country, we achieved that. We are free to live our lives. I’m VERY worried support such as yours will erode due to the fringe and their tactics. — TP (@773tom79) June 20, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that they will continue to fight for the rights of the LGB community. However, at the same time, they fight against the “TQ” mafia, which is the main issue here among most of the conservative individuals. A number of the older gay individuals are stating that America has already given equal rights to homosexuals.

I’m open to conversation but as one of those former straight supporters of gay relationships, it now seems clear that it was never about equality but was about changing society. Now, we push back. I’m sorry, but there seems like no other way to stop the alphabet soup mafia. — Rocco (@DDRocco77) June 20, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, others are stating that there is a rise in attacks towards gay men. It is unfortunate, but many do not know that LGB individuals are separate from the TQ community. Furthermore, many are stating that the TQ community is striving to have more rights rather than the equality that most of them already have.

Read More News

Related Posts