Woman DIVORCES DYING husband and said he was ruining her VIBE

Modern love is somewhat losing its charm. It appears that a woman is openly telling the New York Post about her husband dying and her choice to divorce him. Twitter users are not leaving kind comments towards this woman as they find her selfish. Furthermore, the saying “till death do us apart” is seemingly taken in vain nowadays.

According to the New York Post, Yana Fry, 40, has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to divorce her terminally ill husband. Furthermore, she cites that their marriage’s decline due to his battle with testicular cancer and his inclination to wallow in self-pity. At the age of 22, Fry thought she had a future with him, hoping to build a family with her husband.

However, her aspirations went south when her 37-year-old husband was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Consequently, the couple grew apart, eventually losing contact before her husband’s passing two years later, when he had already remarried.

Twitter users are against the woman for leaving her dying husband

Twitter page Clown World posted about this ordeal and conservatives are not happy reading this. A Twitter user is asking why is anyone proud to boast about leaving their sick significant other to a publication. However, others state that this is the trend in today’s world.

There are several users making inappropriate jokes towards the situation stating that he was “dying” to get out of the marriage. In addition to this, users are stating that the man was contemplating on his poor choice to have a wife that will leave him once he falls ill.

Furthermore, there are comments that are anti-women. One user asks the biggest question, which is the meaning of till death do us apart. However, a response accuses women of leaving their husbands for something as small as makeup. For most women, this is of course untrue.

Another woman is joking about how tiring it is being a mom. Following that, she states that she will be placing her son up for adoption because he is “not a vibe”. This is meant to mock the decision of said woman in leaving her dying husband. Regardless, the morality in leaving your loved one due to them being ill is a topic that is heavily debatable on the internet.

