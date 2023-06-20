American Airlines FINED $15,000 after airport worker SUCKED into ENGINE, Twitter users MAD 

American Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, has been fined $15,000 after an airport worker was sucked into an aircraft engine. Furthermore, the debacle is making online commentators angry at the airline for a situation like this to still occur. Unfortunately, the victim of this all is no longer alive.

According to the Daily Mail, in a conflicting conclusion to the initial report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) which says Courtney Edwards, the victim of this tragedy, was solely responsible for her death. Furthermore, The NTSB had attributes the incident to Edwards’ proximity to the engine of an American Eagle Embraer E175 jet.

In addition to this, an Occupational Safety and Hazard Association (OSHA) report, Piedmont Airlines is now facing an initial penalty of $15,625. OSHA contends that the airline is failing to provide a safe working environment. This includes neglecting to address hazards such as ingestion and jet blast that posed a significant risk of death or severe physical harm to its employees.

American Airlines fined $15,000 after a woman lost her life

I’m sure the family will get millions from it. So sad. Must be terrifying. — Gossip Gators 🐊 (@GossipGators) June 19, 2023

Twitter users are hoping that her family will receive millions of dollars for their loss. She was the mother of three children, hence why the internet wants her family to receive financial security. Furthermore, it seems that she was also the breadwinner for her family. However, there are discussions stating that it was her fault after all.

I mean you’re sending yours for five dollars for 30 days then $10 a month just to see what a body that’s probably fake or are we going to see body parts that has already been used so many times it’s like a ritual without the only fans, I wonder how much your life is worth. — Husband & Wife (@Husband69761340) June 19, 2023

An Only Fans creator even left her comments regarding the situation. She states that $15,000 for a human life gone is too little. However, there are conservatives stating that the Only Fans creator selling explicit content of herself is also worth as much. Unfortunately, there are a number of arguments similar to this.

The regulatory fine was $15k. It says nothing about how much the airline or its insurance company paid the woman's family. — M. Grégoire (@gb10001_) June 19, 2023

Others are stating that the woman does not have a good lawyer, despite her no longer being alive. Furthermore, the Twitter user states that her life is surely not worth only $15,000. However, another user responds by stating that the regulatory fine to American Airlines is $15,000. Insurance is surely to cover the rest for her family and the damage done to the aircraft engine.

