It’s a PRANK? No ‘Dior deal’ for Meghan Markle

Page Six Style recently learned that there is no such “mega-bucks” contract in the works, despite speculations that Meghan Markle “may be on the verge of signing a major deal with French couture house Dior to make her a face of the company.”

It was just a prank after all? Thus, there is no “Duchess of Dior,” but just the Duchess of Sussex.

False Alarm for DIOR

Similar to how the Sussexes denied the allegations to the Telegraph, a Dior source said the house’s staff was baffled about how the story began.

The rumors came after a $20 million deal negotiation with Spotify in 2020 went kaput, with it came Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry breaking relations with the audio streamer.

“There have been rumors for weeks that [Markle’s] about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” a “prominent Beverly Hills socialite,” told the Mail.

“If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got canceled after one season.”

Working with major fashion houses can indeed result in sizable paychecks; for example, Variety reported that Johnny Depp’s most recent Dior deal paid the actor “upwards of $20 million,” and Page Six reported that Jennifer Lawrence’s contract extension with the company was for “between $15 and $20 million” in 2014.

Although Meghan Markle has long been an admirer of the makeup and fashion from the opulent brand, royal watchers cannot and shouldn’t expect to see her fronting Dior commercials or mingling with house ambassadors like Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman anytime soon.

Meghan Markle – A real Dior fan

Markle may not push through in becoming the face of Dior but she certainly is a real fan of the brand. For instance, on her wedding day in 2018, she was known to have used a full face of Dior Beauty products and later chose a navy fit-and-flare dress from the brand for a Royal Air Force event also in 2018; a cream Haute Couture gown for her trip to Morocco in 2019, and a white coat dress and hat for a service of thanksgiving during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

