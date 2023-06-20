LifeMuslims OPENLY against LGBTQ month, liberals SCARED to retaliate as they will...

Muslims OPENLY against LGBTQ month, liberals SCARED to retaliate as they will be seen as ISLAMOPHOBIC 

LGB Divorcing, 2SLGBTQI+ Pride
Image of the LGBT flag taken from Wikipedia.
By Asir Fatagar

This incident is where even the woke have out-woke themselves. It appears that Muslims are vehemently against the LGBTQ community, especially with it forcing its way through to school children. However, it seems that queers and liberals are scared to be seen in a further negative light if they go against this marginalized group. 

According to the Post Millennial, Christian and Muslim communities in Calgary gathered at City Hall on Friday to voice their opposition to the gender ideology being taught in schools. Furthermore, they chant the powerful words, “Leave our kids alone.” 

Following that, the protesters are aiming to protect their children from what they perceive as a threat to their values. A video Twitter by Rebel News captures the moment, featuring a man emphasizing the need for unity across religious lines. Another participant pointes across the street to a group of LGBTQ activists, indicating a clear division of perspectives. 

Twitter users react to Christians and Muslims being against gender ideology 

Twitter users are defending the Christians and Muslims in this particular point. Following that, they are stating that ironically, brown minorities are the White supremacist in this standpoint. However, the user adds that the White people in masks forcing kids to learn their sexual orientation are the real White supremacists. 

Furthermore, others are questioning what will happen when more minorities join against the LGBTQ community infiltrating schools. Conservatives are stating that the woke left will begin to mock the Prophet Muhammad, a significant Prophet for the Muslims. They add that the liberals are already doing the same thing to Jesus Christ. However, they state that this will definitely be an interesting battle. 

Following that, it seems that the conservatives are mocking the liberals even further. This is due to the fact that Islamists are being homophobic and transphobic. However, on the other hand, the LGBTQ community is being Islamaphobic. It is a confusing time for an individual to be a leftist. 

