Another lawsuit for Elon Musk: Unpaid bonuses for employees

Another legal battle for Elon Musk to face. Employees at Twitter are suing the social media business because it has broken its promise to pay 2022 bonuses at a rate of 50% of their intended amounts.

According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, Twitter has an annual cash performance bonus plan that was promised to be paid out by executives, including former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, in the months before Elon Musk bought the company in October.

Twitter not paying bonuses?

“Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus,” the employees said.

Mark Shobinger, who until late last month served as Twitter’s senior director of compensation, filed the proposed class-action complaint on behalf of current and past workers who started working for the company in the first quarter of 2023 but did not receive their bonus.

According to the lawsuit, the position initially involved managing executive and incentive pay, but in November his duties were expanded to cover employee compensation globally.

- Advertisement -

As a result of advertisers losing faith in Twitter’s ability to weed out violent, pornographic, and bigoted content since Musk took aboard, the company has lost more than half of its advertising revenue.

Lost employees

Additionally, Twitter lost more than 75% of its workforce due to layoffs and resignations. Technical issues have also plagued the website, the most notable was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent presidential campaign.

The business has been sued multiple times since Musk’s takeover for allegedly failing to pay its debts, including rent, as well as by former employees seeking severance and back pay.

Shobinger claimed he left Twitter because the company broke several agreements made to its staff, including its unwillingness to pay the bonuses. He filed a claim for contract breach.

Hopefully, Elon Musk doesn’t get lost in the many lawsuits he needs to face.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

RACY and EXPLICIT photos of allegedly OBAMA’s mother leaked, conservatives TELLING liberals to no longer ATTACK Melania Trump

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts