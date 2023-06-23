Casey DeSantis marriage to Ron DeSantis described as insular by media. Republicans defend her

According to a recent Washington Post article, Casey DeSantis was described as having an insular marriage to Ron DeSantis. Republicans on Twitter were not happy with the description and choice of words and felt that they needed to defend the phrase ‘insular”.

The article mainly focused on the former journalist’s role in her husband’s career and how much influence she has over him as the First Lady of Florida.

In fact the couple appear to be very close as Ron has always used we instead of I when speaking about himself for instance saying “when we got elected”.

Communications director Stephen Lawson said that her focus is “always on putting the governor in the best light possible”.

Another administrative official said that “nothing happens without Casey’s blessing, approval and awareness.”

What Republicans are unhappy about is the negative connotation that the word insular has in reference to their marriage. What is a good thing has been twisted to sound unnatural is what has peeved the Republicans.

Conservative commentator Gabriella Hoffman said, “Gasp! Florida’s First Lady is in an insular marriage – oh my! – and that’s icky because she’s, by all appearances, dedicated to her husband and vice versa? How dare she be normal, committed to one man, and want an enduring marriage!”

Another person posted on Twitter in reference to the word insular. “Does that mean they aren’t cheating on each other?”

Others commented that they would love to have a loving, supportive marriage. “Here to the normalcy of the DeSantis marriage,” wrote another.

Republican supporters have found the attacks on Casey Casey DeSantis to be vicious and twisting a wonderful marriage to saying something like it’s insular repugnant.

How long have they been married

The couple met in 2006 and got married three years later at Disney World. They have three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie.

In his recently penned memoir, Ron DeSantis said that the day he met his wife was his life’s “most fortuitous moment”.

