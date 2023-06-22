FAT woman is ANGRY at individuals who think WHEELCHAIRS are ONLY for DISABLED people 

For the first time, it appears that the whole woke ideology is merging itself into a single individual. Furthermore, the woman is stating that wheelchairs should be regarded as adults who need them regardless of their ability. She adds that accessibility on public infrastructure also needs improvement.

Newswires state that the wheelchair industry is a booming business. In recent years, the global market for electric wheelchairs is experiencing significant growth, driven by the growing trend of automation. Furthermore, electric wheelchairs offer great returns on investments and cost optimization.

These advanced electric wheelchairs now have durable and adjustable features, including specially designed seats with soft pads to cater to the needs of orthopedic patients. The increasing elderly population, the demand for electric wheelchairs for individuals with disabilities, and the rise in disposable income are key factors contributing to the expansion of the electric wheelchair market.

Woman angry at individuals who are not accepting towards her wheelchair use

We have become a society that celebrates misfits. — SLS (@CovenantPath) June 21, 2023

Conservatives are stating that we are a society that is celebrating misfits such as this individual. Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that there are a multitude of reasons why people actually need wheelchairs, but they do not complain about it on social media.

For sure she was called out for using the power cart at the store, and had to post this video. Yes, not every person who needs them are paralyzed. They do in fact have a medical need for them that doesn’t involve lazinidist. — Ice squirrel (@Icesquirrel76) June 22, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users are stating that she is angry at individuals not accepting her using a wheelchair solely because she is fat. Others even made fatphobic remarks stating that she was probably turned down for using power carts in supermarkets. Others state that she can simply exercise to lose her weight.

That’s her business…. What are you doing that will shorten your life? Everybody got their something. — Carolyn K (@CkNotaBot) June 22, 2023

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that she can easily lose her weight by walking or running consistently. However, there are liberal individuals who defend her stating that everyone has an unhealthy habit that could end their life sooner.

That’s an insult to belugas!!! 🤣 — I’m Watching Your Bullshit (@udlane) June 21, 2023

There are further fatphobic comments towards the individual stating that there are no wheelchairs available for someone her size. Furthermore, conservatives are calling her a “beluga whale,” which is not a fair comment to her.

