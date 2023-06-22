ALARMING TREND in Switzerland: 11-year-olds still wearing diapers to school

The huge number of pupils who arrive at school in diapers — many of whom are as old as 11 — alarm teachers in Switzerland. This is a consequence of children never having learned how to use the toilet,

It is usual for youngsters in Switzerland to start school as early as age four, thus, understandable if they are still in diapers. However, numerous sources claim that teachers are supposed to clean and change them pupils as old as 11 because they still wear them to school.

Problem getting worse

The problem has gotten so bad that one headmaster in Aargau is holding events to inform parents that students must be “dry” when they return to class after the summer break, while another school is distributing flyers to parents informing them that teachers are not responsible for changing schoolchildren’s diapers.

Parents must make sure that their school-age children are no longer in diapers, according to Dagmar Rösler, president of the Swiss Teachers’ Union umbrella group. “It’s concerning when 11-year-olds arrive at school wearing diapers. The purpose of teachers is not to change kids’ diapers, he thinks that has gone too far.

Diapers are popular

The SonntagsZeitung reported that an increasing number of primary school parents are placing advertising for diaper-changing staff and that the rise in the sale of large diaper sizes in Switzerland is another alarming sign.

Margrit Stamm, an educationalist, issued a warning to parents whose children wear diapers for extended periods or while sleeping: “The diapers are becoming more and more comfortable and can be worn like normal underpants, this is how children are conditioned to the diaper.” “This signal is entirely off!”

Many kids are unwilling to switch from the practical but unhygienic practice since they have grown so accustomed to using diapers. According to Mayo Clinic, children who receive toilet training on average are between the ages of 18 and 24 months.

However, many parents have been putting off the training sessions.

