Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner out in possible future presidential administration

“Too painful for the family,” is what former president Donald Trump said about holding the highest office in the land. Thus, he categorically professed that he doesn’t want his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to have roles in any future presidential administration.

The question of whether Trump would want Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to remain by his side in the West Wing if he were to win the 2024 presidential election was posed by Fox News host Bret Baier. The former president said, “No.”

For the former president, what Ivanka did just to serve in the White House is already a huge sacrifice. She closed down her lucrative clothing line just to help him and served as a White House adviser.

Ivanka Trump – Hands off

Ivanka Trump declared in November 2022 that she would not participate in her father’s 2024 campaign for president. As proof, she did not attend the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate campaign kickoff.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” the former first daughter said in a statement.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” Ivanka added.

Kushner, who served as Trump’s adviser in the White House, also has shown no interest or desire to go back to the nation’s capital.

During Trump’s meal at Mar-a-Lago on November 22 with the anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Kushner reportedly told people, “Look, I’m out. I’m really out,” Kushner stated with emphasis.

