From making research papers to crafting delicious recipes, there is no question that artificial intelligence has invaded human existence. At present, it has ventured into a sweeter domain – virtual intimate relationships. CarynAI is now the hottest virtual girlfriend on the planet.

Recently organized AI startup Forever Voices AI has collaborated with social media influencer Caryn Marjorie and turned herself to become a “virtual girlfriend.”

To date, more than 15,000 people are on a waiting list to chat with “CarynAI.”

Who and what is CarynAI?

Marjorie’s voice can be used in two-way audio interactions with her fans via the CarynAI voice chatbot. Users can call CarynAI and ask it whatever they want for just one dollar per minute.

The influencer made $72,000 from the CarynAI clone in its first week of operation. According to Marjorie’s projected trajectory for subscriber development, CarynAI might bring in $5 million per month.

Marjorie is the first social media influencer to turn herself into an AI.

The GPT-4 plugin from OpenAI is used by the CarynAI speech chatbot, which was trained using many hours of Marjorie’s films.

To give followers the impression that they are conversing with the influencer in person, the chatbot mimics the influencer’s voice, mannerisms, and personality.

Bela Gandhi, a dating coach and the creator of Smart Dating Academy has a sneaking suspicion that this kind of technology is forging its niche while attracting a variety of users.

Gandhi asserted that individuals may form relationships with other humans or AI machines on a mental and visual level.

Beyond CarynAI

Beyond CarynAI, Forever Voices AI continues to expand. Additionally, it has developed chatbots with the voices of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Steve Jobs, and others. It’s stepping into uncharted areas for interactions between humans and AI.

“Her (Marjorie) ethos is doing what I’m doing. I’m helping to cure loneliness. People want to talk to me, so why not? Let me talk to lots of them and make a lot of money while doing it,” Gandhi added.

By utilizing AI technologies, Marjorie is extending her social media presence, and receives over a billion views per month.

