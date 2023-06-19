Kevin Costner’s wife fights back against his attempt to kick her and his children out of his $145 million estate

The estranged wife of Kevin Costner, Christine is saying he is playing dirty when it comes to their divorce proceedings. The actor is apparently trying to kick his family out of their California mansion according to RadarOnline.com

Costner alleges that it was all in the pre-nup which clearly states that she has to pack up and leave if divorce is filed.

Christine filed for divorce proceedings on May 1. Costner says she is not budging despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offer to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.”

Costner Paid $1 million

“She has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”

Costner also said that he has paid Christine one million as per the pre-nup agreement.

The actor is also said to have made a “comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, he has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties’ children’s expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties’ three teenage children.

He has asked for an emergency hearing on the above.

Christine’s lawyer, John Rydell however is alleging that Costner is trying to “seek to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

The couple have three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Both have asked for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Rydell said that Costner’s lawyer Laura Wasser denied his request for a later date for the hearing.

Emergency Hearing

He is asking the court to deny Costner’s request for an emergency hearing.

Costner’s lawyer on the other hand alleges that Christine’s actions in not wanting to move out is basically holding him to ransom while negotiations take place.

“Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” say his lawyers.

