Spotify cancels second season of Meghan Markle’s feminist podcast

Spotify has pulled the plug on Meghan Markle’s podcast. The Archetypes podcast will not be renewed for a second season.

Markle’s podcast explores the historical and cultural stereotypes of women. The reason for the cancellation – apparently sources say it is due to Spotify overhauling its podcasting segment.

The first 12 episodes aired from August to November 2022 and was produced by Markle’s company Archewell Audio.

It is described as “a podcast where we investigate, dissect and subvert labels that try to hold women back.”

Initially, the feminist podcast topped the charts but dwindled in following episodes and did not meet expectations.

Markle initially appeared hopeful as she closed the first season saying, “We’re working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you.”

According to one source who spoke to Variety magazine “Spotify expected more content from Archewell Audio – noting that nearly three years after inking the pact, they have delivered only one series Archetypes, essentially putting the overall deal in limbo.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Archewell Audio first inked the exclusive podcast pact with Spotify in late 2020 in a deal worth $20 million.

Another exclusive podcast deal which was not renewed by Spotify was a podcast pact with Barack and Michelle Obama which ended a year ago.

Spotify will however continue with other podcasters who are popular on the provider, namely Joe Rogan and Emma Chamberlain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not appear to be doing very well in their respective media ventures with their Netflix series Harry & Meghan also bombing both in the United States and the United Kingdom. The show received more negative reviews than positive ones.

According to Newsweek the next big thing from them is their upcoming series titled “The Heart of Invictus” which is scheduled for release over the summer.

