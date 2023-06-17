Conservatives calling for the FREEDOM of Jordan Williams, a BLACK hero 

Now, conservatives are calling for the freedom of Jordan Williams and also Daniel Penny. It seems that another subway incident occurred and he stepped in. Furthermore, this also shows that conservatives are generally supportive of those who are protecting the public, despite the race of said individual.

According to the New York Post, Jordan’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court, the man is under the accusation of fatally stabbing a former convict who was beating his girlfriend on a J train. He is now released without bail on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney David Ingle request Judge Sherveal Mimes to set a $100,000 cash bail for him. Jordan, a 20-year-old from Hollis, Queens, who allegedly was using a knife during a subway altercation with Devictor Ouedraogo on Tuesday. Following that, Judge Mimes declines to impose bail and chose to release Williams. The judge states that he did not perceive him as a flight risk and believes he has a promising future ahead.

Conservatives showing support for Jordan Williams

Twitter users are calling individuals like Williams “one in a million,” as it is rare to see someone defending another person in danger. However, users are stating that people like him will be even rarer in the future. This is due to the fact that both Williams and Penny both were defending others on the subway. Unfortunately, both are now facing jail time.

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that heroic men like them should not get severe punishments. If people like them are receiving punishments, there will be a scarcity of them available to protect others. Others are accusing the woke government of breaking up the family unit, and will push their agenda further.

In addition to this, Twitter users are stating that in today’s world, individuals preventing a crime are now criminals. However, preventing a crime from happening while ending another individual’s life is a gray area for many. Some are stating that they are disagreeing with the unaliving of a criminal, but at the same time, Williams should not be in prison for protecting a woman.

