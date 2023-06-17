Biden gets DEFENSIVE and DISMISSIVE in response to QUESTIONS regarding ‘Big Guy’ reference

President Joe Biden seems to be losing his cool with an individual asking him questions about the “big guy” reference. Furthermore, allegations that the President and his family’s involvement in corruption is gaining momentum. However, there is yet any solid physical evidence towards this claim.

According to Breitbart, the FBI recently presented a document to Congress containing allegations that Joe Biden had received a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. This source is according to information by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Furthermore, the document states that Mykola Zlochevsky, who purportedly is making payments to both Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, possesses 17 audio recordings of their conversations.

These recordings are a form of “insurance policy.” Additionally, Republican lawmakers are corroborating that Joe Biden is indeed the individual that is in reference as the “big guy.”

The internet is angry at Biden for dismissive for questions directed towards him

Republican supporters on Twitter are getting more and more creative. In addition to this, every time the President does something they disapprove of, they will create a new slogan. This time the slogan is “Traitor Joe Has To Go.” It seems that conservatives are good at creating catchy copies.

Do we really want Kamla’ho as president? — Bryan R Henderson (@BryanRHenderson) June 15, 2023

Twitter users are stating that these allegations are true, simply on the fact that Biden is not denying any of them. Furthermore, they are stating that him being dismissive about these topics show that he does have something to hide.

He didn’t answer the question he deflected it. Which usually would indicate there’s something to hide. — T (@tippyguy) June 16, 2023

Furthermore, discussions on his deflective answers are making Twitter users more suspicious towards him. They are calling him aggressive and are sarcastically stating that he probably does have nothing to hide.

yes he is, sad that the political leaders which some he put them in the office which they hold, others were sadly voted in by brainwashed voters are using him as a shield for their own corruption and their own agenda, I say get rid of all of them… — ☠ Bonnie ☠ (@bonrex) June 16, 2023

In addition to this, a rising popular opinion among conservatives is that he should resign. However, Republican supporters are calling the Democrats who voted for people like the President are being brainwashed. Regardless, conservatives want solid answers from the President, rather than deflections and dismissals.

