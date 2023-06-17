Kylie Jenner spotted with a ‘hickey’ on her neck

Fans are speculating that Timothée Chalamet gave Kylie Jenner a hickey as a remember-me present. The speculation arose after Jenner shared a carousel of photos on social media, and in one particular image, fans noticed what appeared to be a purple or deeply blue mark on her neck, resembling a hickey. Fans quickly commented on the post, pointing out the possible hickey and expressing their observations.

Dating rumours

This buzz comes two weeks after Jenner was photographed leaving Timothée Chalamet’s Los Angeles mansion. Although they have been linked since April, the reported romance between the reality star and the Dune star has been kept low-key. According to sources, their relationship is casual and not yet serious, with Jenner enjoying spending time with the actor and seeing where things go.

While Jenner has not commented on the speculation surrounding the hickey, it has sparked further interest in their rumoured romance. However, it’s worth noting that the insider also mentioned that Jenner’s main focus remains to be a mum, indicating that her priorities lie with her children.

Sharing kids with ex Travis Scott

Following her split from Travis Scott at the end of 2022, Kylie Jenner has not been in a serious relationship. The couple, who share two children, separated for the second time after a six-year relationship.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, one of the reasons for their most recent split was Scott’s failure to demonstrate complete commitment to Jenner for the long term.

Travis Scott did not present her with a ring

The source revealed that despite discussions about engagement and Jenner’s desire for a lifelong commitment, Scott had not presented her with a ring, which had disappointed her and her loved ones. The makeup mogul had long envisioned her dream wedding and felt that Scott was aware of her desires. They initially began dating in 2017.

