Kylie Jenner wears a ring on her wedding finger amid Timothee Chalamet romance

According to sources, it has been claimed that Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet is not serious. However, a recent Instagram post by the makeup mogul suggests otherwise. In the post, Jenner is seen on her private jet wearing a floral dress and Chanel pearl earrings, but what caught attention was the Cartier Trinity Ring on her left-hand ring finger, which holds significant symbolism.

Cartier’s iconic ring for Kylie

The Cartier Trinity Ring, with its three intertwined bands made of rose, yellow, and white gold, represents love, fidelity, and friendship, respectively. This iconic design has been a symbol of important relationships since its creation in 1924.

Notable figures such as Grace Kelly and Gary Cooper have worn this ring, and it continues to be favoured by modern-day celebrities like Adele, Eva Mendes, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Even the royal family, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, has shown appreciation for the Trinity line.

Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet has been a Cartier ambassador since 2021, adding an intriguing connection to the story. While Kylie Jenner has been seen wearing Cartier jewellery before, this particular ring seems to be a recent addition to her collection.

Its debut coincided with her visit to Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, as captured by paparazzi. Initially, insiders played down their relationship, describing it as fun and casual, with Jenner keeping an open mind.

However, recent reports suggest that they have been spending more time together and growing closer. Jenner’s family, including sister Kendall and mother Kris, have reportedly met Chalamet and approve of their relationship.

Symbolism behind the ring

It should be mentioned that Jenner has previously worn rings on the same finger without indicating any intention to get married.

In March 2022, she fueled engagement speculation with her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott by showcasing two rings on that finger, both from Cartier. One of the rings appeared to be a traditional wedding band from the brand.

