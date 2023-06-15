Kairan Quazi, California child prodigy gets a job at SpaceX

SpaceX’s newest employee is just 14 years old! The child prodigy skipped elementary school and will graduate from college this week.

According to a post on LinkedIn, the company offered the position of a software engineer to Kairan Quazi. The teenager will graduate from Santa Clara University and move with his mother to Redmond, Washington next month to take the job.

Quazi said that he was thrilled to be able to join SpaceX as the company was “one of the rarer companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

Quazi the Prodigy

According to Washington state law, anyone under 14 needs a minor work permit so Quazi meets the minimum age requirement for work as he is turning 14 and will not need one.

Quazi’s job description on LinkedIn states that he will be assigned to the engineering team at Starlink, the company’s satellite broadband internet service. The Starlink system is designed to deliver high speed internet to customers anywhere on Earth using thousands of broadband relay stations in multiple low-altitude orbits.

According to a Guardian report and television station KGO, the family of Quazi first found out about his genius potential when he started speaking in full sentences when he was just two years old. He would listen to the National Public Radio and talk to his teachers and classmates about its content.

In the third grade, he took tests which showed his intelligence to be in the 99.9th percentile of the general population. He later enrolled for computer sciences and engineering at Santa Clara at just 11.

He said that it was only in college that “I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn.”

Influential Positions

In a Times report he said that the hopes the media focus convinces “leaders in influential positions to challenge their biases and misconceptions. Hopefully I can open the door to more people like me,” he said.

Space X is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and to colonise Mars.

