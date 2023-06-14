Donald Trump arrived in Miami to face federal charges but his Tuesday court appearance might be shortened due to lack of local legal representation. Is Trump struggling to find a lawyer to defend him?

Without a local lawyer to represent him, his court appearance will mean surrender but his arraignment and plea may be delayed.

Trump Indicted

A day after Trump said he had been indicted, the two lead attorneys defending him in the case submitted their resignations.

Whether or not his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, would accompany him to court on Tuesday remains unknown.

On Monday, Trump avoided speaking to reporters and cameras set up along his route, but he frequently updates his Truth Social media account.

Up for vengeance?

- Advertisement -

In his posts, he promised that if he were to win reelection in 2024, he would name a “real special prosecutor” to pursue Joe Biden, his successor, and “all others involved” in what he called “the destruction of our elections, borders, and country itself.”

In addition to many other posts criticizing what he called the “weaponization” of the legal system, Trump also demonstrated his eagerness to retaliate against those who opposed him.

The embattled presidential re-electionist likewise publicly criticized Republicans who diverged with his ideas, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who over the weekend endorsed GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Calls for protests & counter-protests

In Miami, preparations for possible protests or counter-protests outside the courthouse Tuesday are underway, including Republican lawmakers who have made sporadic calls for people to congregate in Miami.

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, stated that the state is using a unified command strategy for the day, combining their efforts and intelligence with those of federal agents and the United States Special Forces.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales assured everyone that his officers will have enough supplies to “handle crowds anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000.”

Still claiming innocence

Trump maintains his innocence of all charges on the 31 counts of purposeful retention of national defense secrets, and a violation of the Espionage Act, which are the most serious allegations.

The remaining six accusations concern claims that Trump misled investigators, attempted to hide or withhold materials from them, or engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Read More News

Ivanka Trump silent on her daddy’s indictment

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from

Related Posts