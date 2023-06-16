Conservatives ANGRY at Biden allegedly having $10 MILLION DOLLARS appearing in TAX RETURN 

The topic of conservatives accusing Biden of corruption is not a new story. Furthermore, liberals are doing the same towards the conservatives with Trump’s scandals. Now that Trump is having charges that could keep him in prison for the next 400 years, it seems that conservatives are looking at every nook and corner to get dirt on Biden.

According to Breitbart, Republican lawmakers are intensifying their call for President Joe Biden to provide transparency regarding his 2017 tax returns. The focus lies on his entity, known as “CelticCapri Corp,” which reports nearly $10 million in earnings without specifying the sources of revenue.

This is leading to concerns about the identity of those who contributed to the entity and the nature of those payments. These concerns arise amidst allegations of Joe Biden’s involvement in a $5 million Ukrainian “bribery” scheme.

Prior to the 2020 election, USA Today publishes a “fact check” article attempting to substantiate claims that the Bidens were earning approximately “$15.6 million” between 2017 and 2019. However, the money he made was from speaking fees and book deals.

Conservatives are reacting to this alleged claim towards Joe Biden

One has to wonder what those 87,000 new IRS agents are going to do about it. — Jaunty Thinker (@jaunty_thinker) June 14, 2023

Twitter users are quick to react towards the situation by mentioning the Biden administration’s 87,000 IRS workers. Furthermore, they are wondering what these agents will do if this information is accurate. However, other users state that IRS agents will not do anything as Democrats are “protected.”

Don't forget the money laundering through expensive "art" — TheGrimGnome (@thegrimgnome) June 14, 2023

Following that, conservatives are not placing any hope on this claim as money can always be easily labeled as another item. The user adds that worthless NFTs, speaking fees, book fees are all a hot bed for money laundering. However, these claims are obviously allegations and are not factual.

but still a crime if he accept money from Ukraine bribery treason — victor diaz (@victordiazldn) June 14, 2023

Others state that war is a profitable business. Allegations of Biden’s involvement in the Ukraine war for profit is another conservative belief. However, according to multiple reports, the cause of said war is due to a multitude of other reasons. One of the reasons being that the US government is helping the Ukrainian government in maintaining their independence.

