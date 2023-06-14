TRANSWOMAN Rose Montoya FLASHED her CHEST in front of the WHITE HOUSE now BANNED 

Twitter is at war now due to the recent news of a transwoman, Rose Montoya exposing her chest for everyone to see in front of the White House. Following that, the Biden administration is receiving severe backlash for allowing such an incident to happen. Conservatives are getting their points validated after this incident.

According to Breitbart, Rose Montoya, an individual who identifies as a female despite being biologically male, participates in a pride event at the White House. In addition to this, Montoya appears in a video showcasing her artificial breast. Meanwhile, other transgender activists, who identify as men, were also showing their bare chests, displaying surgical scars from gender-affirmation procedures.

Montoya took precautions to cover the nipples of her prosthetic breasts while dancing for the camera. Following significant criticism on social media, the White House responded to the incident, deeming the behavior as inappropriate and disrespectful for any White House event.

Trans woman flashing her breasts now banned

Imagine if @jennajameson did this at a Trump event at the White House. It would be top story on the evening news

“Trump depravity , children were present” — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) June 13, 2023

If this were to happen during a Trump rally, liberals would most definitely cause a scene. Furthermore, it appears that Americans are showing the annoyance of the double standards they face, especially if they’re conservatives.

She covered her nipples whats the issue? — Lily Alcott (@lily_alcott) June 14, 2023

Shockingly, there are liberals who approve of this behavior and are criticizing Biden’s government for banning Montoya. They state that she was covering her nipples, that means that it should not be an issue. Following that, swarms of conservatives went on talking about how this behaviour isn’t acceptable.

It? Seriously — nasia 🍒 (@NasiaRandall) June 14, 2023

Furthermore, another woman states that the government should not expect anything less after inviting this individual. The woman refers to Montoya as “it” due to her being a transwoman. This is another form of how conservatives are openly rejecting trans people, by referring to them as “it.”

Ratio — cherry (@playmate2002) June 14, 2023

Others state that Montoya should act like a lady if she genuinely wants to be one. It appears that a lot of Twitter users agree with this sentiment. However, this is bound to happen in a government that is trying their best to be woke. Many conservatives are not in shock at all with this happening. They are genuinely showing their surprise at the banning of Montoya rather than the actual incident.

