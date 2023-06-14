BLACK man claims that WHITENESS is a PANDEMIC, conservatives calling it RACISM 

Nowadays, in the eyes of the conservatives, it appears that a majority of people are allowed to make racist comments against White people. Recently, a Black man state that Whiteness is a pandemic. Conservatives of all races are calling this statement hypocritical as if a White individual makes the same remarks about another race, there would be severe consequences.

An article on the Root states that the impact of Whiteness on public health is profound and alarming. It is detrimental to life expectancy, air quality, balance in ecosystems and others. The writer also claims that it is erasing culture. Furthermore, he claims that this is a force that is destroying both White and non-White people.

He then claims that decisions made by White supremacists back in the 1850s can still probably cause deaths in 2050. The writer then adds that Whiteness is a virus that badly needs a “vaccine” in order to eradicate it.

Conservatives react to Black man calling Whiteness a “pandemic”

Racism is racism, even if it's toward white people

The left went from praising MLK to now actively fighting against his teachings.

It's abhorrent. — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) June 12, 2023

Twitter users are calling the mentioned article “racist” and goes against every teachings Black civil rights activists had. Furthermore, one user claims that liberals today are going completely against what Martin Luther King stood for, which was equality. In the eyes of the conservatives, it seems that reverse racism towards White individuals is wrongly acceptable.

Seems like its time to start doing that. — Jacobedwards1980 (@Jacobedwards196) June 12, 2023

Following that, a White conservative is stating that Black individuals can write such statements as they would not feel any offense towards it. Furthermore, the user adds that White individuals will not rob a Gucci store and set a cop car on fire in lieu of an article. Others are joking that they should start doing that.

Wait, who's the 1% that can? — The Anvil (@TheAcmeAnvil) June 12, 2023

Furthermore, there are users who state that a significant majority of the population cannot control the color of their skin. The user then apologizes that he isn’t able to un-White himself. However, there are some users taking this statement seriously and are asking whether if it’s possible for someone to change their race.

There are some sensible users that state individuals should grow up and stop feeding into this. Nowadays, we are living in the best of times where people are generally more accepting towards others. We should do our best to accept one and another despite our differences and move on.

