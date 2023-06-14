Hailey Bieber urges fans not to be nasty to Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has been actively making her intentions clear and showing support towards Selena Gomez, nearly three months after they publicly dismissed feud rumours. Most recently, Bieber liked an Instagram post shared by Gomez on June 11, subtly indicating her support. Additionally, Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex, posted a message on her Instagram Stories addressing hateful comments just a day later.

Hailey defended Gomez

In her June 12 message, Bieber emphasized that she does not endorse or support mean, rude, or hateful comments made on her behalf or towards anyone else. She made it clear that participating in such behaviour is not supporting her, and she does not want any part in a culture that promotes negativity. Bieber urged people to be kind and considerate or refrain from saying anything at all.

Back in late March, Gomez, in response to ongoing speculation and negativity, expressed her stance against hateful comments aimed at Hailey. She shared a message on her Instagram Stories, advocating for kindness and calling for an end to hate and bullying.

Promoting love and support

Bieber followed up by expressing her gratitude towards Gomez and acknowledging their discussions about moving past the ongoing narrative surrounding them. Bieber’s message, shared on her Instagram Stories, expressed the difficulties faced by everyone involved and highlighted the harmful effects of the widespread hate surrounding the situation.

Continuing her message, Bieber emphasized that moments like these only serve to further divide people instead of fostering unity. She stressed the importance of being more mindful about our posts and words, including herself.

- Advertisement -

Bieber expressed her belief that love will always triumph over hate and negativity. She encouraged everyone to approach each other with empathy and compassion, highlighting the opportunity for understanding and connection.

Gomez also responded to the comments

Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to express that the hate and negativity directed at Bieber did not align with her values. She firmly stated that no one should have to endure hate or bullying and emphasized her longstanding advocacy for kindness. Gomez expressed her sincere desire for the situation to come to an end.

In response, Hailey shared a note of gratitude towards Selena on the same day. Hailey expressed appreciation for Selena speaking out and acknowledged their recent discussions about moving past the ongoing narrative between them. The model’s message conveyed that the past few weeks had been challenging for everyone involved and highlighted the harm caused by the widespread hate.

Read More News

Apple now selling 15 inch MACBOOK AIR, users EXCITED

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts