Apple now selling 15 inch MACBOOK AIR, users EXCITED 

After the long awaited fanfare, Apple has officially released their new 15 inch Macbook Air and users are excited. Previously, the larger Macbooks were reserved for Macbook Pros which are considerably more expensive. Furthermore, it is also significantly lighter and thinner than its pro counterpart.

According to Macrumors, the new 15.3-inch MacBook Air maintains the same design and performance as its 13.6-inch predecessor from last year. However, it boasts a larger display and a new six-speaker sound system. The same M2 chips are in it as it is in the 13 inch Macbook Air from 2022.

Following that, the aesthetics of the new Airs are exactly the same. The starting price for the 15-inch MacBook Air is $1,299, while the Mac Studio is available from $2,000 for the base M2 Max version and $4,000 for the base M2 Ultra model. The Mac Pro starts at $6,999 and all models come with the M2 Ultra chip.

Apple users show excitement for the new Macbooks

@tim_cook As a developer constantly on the move, the new MacBook Air 15” is a game-changer. Lightweight yet with a large screen, it really delivers on both convenience and functionality. Truly in a class of its own! #MacBookAir #DeveloperLife thanks!!!! — Happy Dave (@DavidGallery) June 6, 2023

Twitter users are praising Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple. They are stating that it is lighter and easier to bring around for those that work remotely. Following that, many are sharing their excitement over something that has enough functionality for most users, yet at the same time is ultra portable and has a large screen.

still the damn 1080p camera…? are you kidding me @apple #WWDC2023 — len (@vuomet) June 5, 2023

However, there are users who show less excitement towards the new computers. This is due to the fact that the prices of these new computers are quite pricey. Furthermore, they look nearly identical to ones that are from 2022. In addition to this, users are also stating that there are not that many new features on said Macbook.

It really is the perfect laptop and, if I weren't dead broke, I would totally trade in my 2019 16" MacBook Pro and finally hop on the Apple Silicon train — Sam Clemente (@Countable_Newt) June 10, 2023

Despite the negative comments, tech reviewers all over social media are claiming that they will surely recommend the new macs to their family and friends. Some Apple users using macs from as recent as 2019 state they are more than willing to change their computers to the new one.

