DEMOCRAT member states that MUSLIM kids who are NOT pro LGBTQ are aligned with WHITE SUPREMACISTS 

The term White supremacist is now thrown to everyone who isn’t White and who doesn’t support the woke agenda. It appears that there are some children who are Muslims that do not agree with certain LGBTQ agendas. However, it seems that the Democrats are not happy with these remarks.

According to Fox News, a Democratic member of the Montgomery County Council for District 5 in Maryland, Kristin Mink, strongly criticizes Muslim children who are expressing their concerns about discussions and materials related to sexuality in classrooms. Mink controversially states that these Muslim families found themselves unintentionally aligned with “White supremacists.”

Furthermore, she adds that these children are also aligning themselves with individuals displaying clear bigotry. While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, she clarified that she does not place these families in the same category as those extremist groups but highlights their common stance on this particular issue.

Twitter users react to Democrat member claiming that Muslim children are aligning themselves with WHITE SUPREMACISTS

White supremacists: the most diverse people on the planet. — Admiral Zac (@Admiral_Zac) June 12, 2023

It appears now that White supremacy is the most diverse group in America. Previously, it was only exclusive to White people. However, now, all sorts of Brown and Black people who are conservatives will receive such a label. The whole definition of White supremacy is the exclusion of Black and Brown individuals.

I’ve learned that white supremacy is very inclusive over the years. They have called every type of American one. Of a minority of any kind that doesn’t alone with us?? White supremacy! — Joey BerryMcC (@BerryMcCokiner0) June 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that these White extremists are slipping in their standards as minorities are in the club. Some are even stating that they are more inclusive than woke individuals. This is due to the fact that those who are woke are often vehemently against those with different opinions.

It's all very selfish and egotistical. It will always boil down to "me first" — Merls (@cTr_Stamper) June 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, a Twitter user states that woke individuals tend to make everything about themselves. Conservatives claim that liberals would often struggle with identity politics. The same user claims that liberals would often rush to play off as the bigger victim in comparison to others.

Read More News

Related Posts