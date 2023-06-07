WOKE mob calling ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RACIST for predicting criminal’s faces  

We are living in strange times, where even computers and artificial intelligence can also receive the label racist. This is due to certain circumstances where individuals may act a certain way due to their socio economic status. Unfortunately, some minorities in America and Europe tend to not do as well as the majority.

According to the BBC in 2020, a claim done by a US university regarding the use of facial recognition to “predict criminality” is reigniting an ongoing discussion surrounding racial bias in technology. Researchers from Harrisburg University asserts that their software has the capability to determine if someone is a criminal solely based on a picture of their face.

This is with the intention of aiding law enforcement in crime prevention efforts. However, this claim has faced strong opposition. Furthermore, 1,700 academics have signed an open letter urging that the research not be published.

Artificial Intelligence racist for being bias over potential criminals?

Showing up to work early is also racist — STANG: EVIL INDUSTRIALIST (@hydromerchant) June 6, 2023

Twitter users are making fun of the woke mob stating that normal things that we do daily are already racist according to them. In addition to this, there are instances where woke individuals are stating that waking up early for work is White supremacism. Following that, drinking coffee can also be contributing to White supremacy, according to the ultra woke folks.

Nah, AI just realized black males between 15-35 are the most likely to be criminals. Basic observation, but reality must be racist — What's Up Buddies (@WhatsUpBuddies) June 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

Conservatives are making claims that the woke mob will ruin this technology by using it for other purposes like counting sheeps. Following that, others state that unfortunately, Artificial Intelligence recognizes Black males who are 15-35 as criminals. However, not all of them are criminals.

Crime has nothing to do with testosterone. — Jake Steel (@OGJakeSteel) June 6, 2023

Others are stating that it could possibly be detecting high testosterone levels according to the face of an individual. However, another user responds with saying that having higher male hormones does not make someone a criminal.

You are right! — Susan Moran (@BPMorbert) June 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

There are several racist remarks towards Black Americans regarding this matter. Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that the Biden administration will most definitely ban this. Jokes of the government banning IQ tests for governmental jobs is also another popular opinion among conservatives.

Read More News

Photo above is from Unsplash

Related Posts