Bling Empire star billionaire heiress Anna Shay dies at 62

Variety has confirmed the unfortunate passing of Anna Shay, who gained recognition through her appearance on Netflix’s reality show “Bling Empire.” She died at the age of 62 after suffering from a stroke.

In a statement to Variety, her family expressed their sadness and described Shay as a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and a source of sunshine.

They highlighted her ability to teach important life lessons about not taking life too seriously and appreciating the finer things.

Anna Shay mixed race descent

Anna Shay was born and raised in Japan to American businessman Edward Shay and Ai Oizumi Shay, who was of both Japanese and Russian descent. Her father was the founder of the defence contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

Following her father’s passing in 1995, Shay’s brother Allen assumed the role of CEO, and in 2006, the siblings sold the company to Lockheed Martin, becoming beneficiaries of the company’s fortune.

Popular cast member of Bling Empire

- Advertisement -

Anna Shay rose to fame in 2021 as a cast member of the Netflix reality TV series “Bling Empire,” which showcased the lives of Asian American socialites in Los Angeles and drew comparisons to the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.”

In a profile by Town & Country, it was noted that Shay saw her participation in the show as a personal endeavour after dedicating years to caring for her son in the aftermath of her parents’ deaths.

Tributes from co-stars

One of her co-stars, Kevin Kreider, paid tribute to Shay on Instagram, expressing regret for not cherishing their last meeting and conveying his appreciation for the time they spent together.

Despite on-screen conflicts with co-star Christine Chiu, the latter took a moment to honour Shay’s memory, sharing a photo on her Instagram story and extending her condolences to Shay’s family.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Conservative BLACK NBA Star Jonathan Isaac launches ANTI WOKE fashion brand UNITUS

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts