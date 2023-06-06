Conservative BLACK NBA Star Jonathan Isaac launches ANTI WOKE fashion brand UNITUS

It is the woke liberal’s worst nightmare, especially when more Black people and other minorities like Jonathan Isaac are coming out as conservatives. It appears that being a conservative isn’t mutually exclusive to White people. Furthermore, the drastic increase in corporations using the woke agenda to make a quick buck is angering a significant portion of America.

According to Breitbart, corporate America is increasing their desirability to conform to the ideals of the radical left. Isaac has once again chosen to uphold his convictions. In a new endeavor, he is launching an apparel brand that opposes the prevailing woke culture and aims to promote conservative values.

Furthermore, after expressing his views on Twitter, the 6’10 power forward emphasizes that he will exercise his own freedom. This is the same freedom that corporations utilize to undermine Christian values to instead establish an alternative that aligns with his beliefs.

Internet users react to Jonathan Isaac’s brand UNITUS

“I don’t support my own people BUT PLEASE SUPPORT ME & BUY MY APPAREL 🥺🙏🏾” — Ęrên Nęagêr🥷🏾 (@levi_Blackerman) June 3, 2023

There are a number of people publicly supporting his decision to create the brand. Amala Ekpunobi, a popular conservative states that he is one of the very few Black NBA players who is openly against BLM. However, liberal Black people are stating that Isaac is asking for support while not even supporting “his own people.”

Despite this, conservatives of all races state that he is an American, hence he is the same “people” as them. Following that, there appears to be a rise in young conservatives in America, according to Twitter users.

The plantation. Gotta pick your own cotton and make it. Oh, and make sure you look down on your own race like the makers of this clothing line do! — It Be Like That Sometimes (@BillzByABillion) June 4, 2023

Furthermore, there are Black conservatives asking regarding where to purchase these items. However, there are liberals who made several racist comments towards these Black conservatives. The liberal responds by saying that he should pick his own cotton and make the clothes himself.

Sounds like the opposite of unity even though the brand is called Unitus 😂😂😂 I love it 🙃 — Aris P (@arispishere) June 4, 2023

Others are thanking the sports superstar for making his own brand. Twitter users state that conservatives should not complain about brands being woke, but rather make their own conservative brand. Another prime example of this is the Ultra Right beer that is currently gaining momentum.

