Colleges in Minnesota FREE for ILLEGAL immigrants 

The topic of Americans going to college nowadays is seen as something controversial. This is due to the fact that student debt is growing, along with the interest rates that come along with it. Furthermore, Americans are seeing this as unfair treatment from the government towards its own people as there are many Americans who are also struggling to make ends meet.

According to Best Colleges, in 2022, the number of Americans holding federal student loans are 43.5 million. Furthermore, approximately 13% of the population are carrying this debt since 2021. Among the borrowers, 9.9 million individuals had a student loan debt ranging between $20,000 and $40,000.

“Ground breaking” North Star Promise program

Furthermore, Trending Politics state Minnesota is introducing the groundbreaking “North Star Promise” program. This program provides tuition-free college education to all state residents from families earning less than $80,000 per year, regardless of their immigration status.

In addition to this, this is seen as an inclusive initiative. However, concerns arise regarding the equity, financial feasibility, and potential long-term implications of this policy. Conservatives appear to be unhappy with this move.

Twitter users react to college being FREE for illegal immigrants

Noncitizens get better treatment than citizens in America.

Taxing citizens, then giving that money to noncitizens (instead of using it on services that benefit citizens) is a form of tyranny.

Now they're offering noncitizens free college, too? On the tax payer's dime? 🙄 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 4, 2023

Conservative Twitter page, End Wokeness states that this has to be a joke. Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that this is proof that Americans are getting worse treatment than non Americans.

It is. As much as it may be difficult then vote in the next election needs to be red. That’s how send the Antonio’s and their family’s kicking and screaming back to their mud pit of a country this one saved them from. — OxCronosART.CRO (@OxCronosART) June 5, 2023

Legal immigrants state that rulings like these are an offense to them. This is due to the fact that legal immigrants and American citizens are paying tax dollars from their hard earned money for these very facilities. In addition to this, Republicans are stating that this is the exact reason why voting Red this election is important.

It’s for citizens too. Learn to read. — Clown Vomit (@clownvomit) June 5, 2023

Another user states that regardless of his son getting a scholarship, he still has to pay over $6,000 in fees. However, liberals state that this is for citizens as well as it is for illegal immigrants. Regardless, it appears that there are more Americans that are against policies like these than those who approve of it.

