Author of children’s book, Kouri Richins, allegedly murders husband, court denies bail

Kouri Richins, 33, of Utah was detained in May and charged with drug possession as well as aggravated murder for allegedly murdering her spouse with a fatal quantity of fentanyl. Richins appeared in court on Monday but was denied bail.

Kouri’ attorneys argued in recent court files that the realtor should be qualified for a bond since there is “no substantial evidence to support the charges.”

According to the probable cause statement in the criminal complaint, her 39-year-old husband Eric Richins was discovered dead at the foot of their bed.

In the wake of her husband’s passing, the mother of three wrote a children’s book about grieving.

Richins in Fentanyl overdose

The autopsy revealed that Eric died from a fentanyl overdose and that the amount of the drug in his system was five times the deadly limit. The charge statement also stated that the fentanyl was “illicit fentanyl,” not medical grade and that it was probably taken orally.

- Advertisement -

Following the toxicology report, detectives obtained a search warrant for their home. A search of Kouri’s phone allegedly turned up “several communications” with a friend of hers who had multiple drug counts. The friend informed authorities that fentanyl pills have been sold to Kouri six days before Eric was discovered dead.

Possible motive

Prosecutors claimed that Kouri Richins bought four life insurance policies on her husband’s life between 2015 and 2017 for a total of roughly $2 million in death payments, “unknown to Eric.” However, in the latest court documents, Kouri Richins’ attorneys denied the claims that she obtained life insurance policies without her husband’s knowledge, stating that he would have been aware of them.

Book marketing while “grieving”?

A month before her arrest, Kouri Richins appeared on a Good Things Utah segment on Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX to promote the book. In the segment, Kouri Richins said her husband of nine years died “unexpectedly” and that his death “completely took us all by shock.”

Read More News

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts