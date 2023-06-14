Was Zendaya denied entry to a restaurant because of her outfit?

Zendaya appears to have responded to reports claiming that she was denied entry to a restaurant in Italy due to her attire. The actress was reportedly turned away from the Terrazza Borromini in Rome despite having a reservation.

Photos published by DailyMail showed Zendaya wearing a striking outfit, including a black cropped tube top that highlighted her well-toned abs. The restaurant allegedly cited its strict “smart casual” dress code as the reason for refusing her entry, leading to what was deemed an “embarrassing moment.”

Zendaya Barred

Shortly after the news broke, Zendaya, aged 32, shared a meme on her Instagram story, featuring a creature being asked for the source of information. The creature responds, “I made it up.” This can be interpreted as her way of dismissing the reports.

Additionally, Zendaya’s personal assistant, Darnell Appling, also debunked the claims. He posted a screenshot of the article’s headline on his Instagram story, describing it as a “bald head lie.” According to Appling, upon seeing the restaurant’s stairs, the group realized they had dined there before, particularly where Zendaya had previously slipped. Consequently, they decided to try a different restaurant. In Appling’s view, the entire story was fabricated, stating, “This whole story is a lie.”

Almost had a wardrobe malfunction

Zendaya was in Italy over the weekend for the opening of Bulgari’s new luxury hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma. The “Euphoria” star, who is currently in a relationship with her “Spiderman” co-star Tom Holland, attended the opening ceremony on Thursday, alongside fellow Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra.

On the same night, Zendaya took to Instagram to share an interesting incident. She revealed that her original outfit for the Bulgari Hotels event was lost during transit.

However, she managed to avoid a fashion crisis as she received a last-minute replacement just an hour before the event. Zendaya posted an Instagram story showcasing her ensemble, featuring an oversized black Valentino blazer and matching trousers.

