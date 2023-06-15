JK Rowling SLAMS John Hokpins University for changing LESBIAN definition as NON-MALE individuals 

JK Rowling, previously seen as an open minded individual is now seen as a hard core conservative. This is due to her views on the whole non-binary and transgender issue. Following that, a brutal attack was sent towards the Harry Potter writer when she came to the defense of Maya Forstater.

Breitbart states that JK Rowling, expressing her discontent by criticizing John Hopkins University for revising the glossary definition of “lesbian” to include not only women but also non-binary individuals. Taking to social media, she publicly condemns the move, stating that men require no definition.

However, those former women are now having their definition solely in relation to males. She further emphasizes the absence of manhood, characterizing it as a void. The author’s tweet follows a recent incident involving Oxfam, where the charity had to apologize and remove a segment from its Pride Month advertisement that depicts her as a villain with fiery red eyes.

JK Rowling slams university for changing women to non-male

If a woman is an non-man, the trans version must be a trans non-man, then? And if a trans non-man is a non-man…. Whatever, but we can call them non-men, now? — Word Rebel (@MiRaebel) June 13, 2023

Twitter users are showing their confusion towards the matter. One user is asking if the new definition of women are non-men, would that make transgender individuals trans non-men? However, the user seems to be happy that we are now able to call transgender individuals non-men instead of women.

Women are being erased. It is interesting there are roughly the same amount of Trans men as women. Women pretending to be men. I'm surprised they aren't upset. — TruthTell_Er (@_TruthTell_Er) June 14, 2023

Conservative women are coming out by stating that these organizations are fighting for the erasure of women. Some are making transphobic comments stating that trans women are merely pretending to be women.

So what you REALLY mean is @jk_rowling when are you going to shut your non-man trap and sit down? You are making it more difficult to completely erase the sex-based rights and spaces that non-men have fought for. You are a troublesome non-man, and I don’t like it. You were a… — AstroGirl (@AdultHumanAstro) June 13, 2023

Woke individuals are coming out by saying that JK Rowling is trashing her career by making statements like these. Furthermore, they claim that she should focus on her writing career rather than involving herself in these issues. However, it seems that conservatives are having her back as they state that women should defend other women, regardless of their sexual orientation.

