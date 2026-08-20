Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group directs nearly 67% of its US$18 billion US portfolio into Intel

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group has put nearly 67% of its US$18 billion disclosed US equity portfolio into Intel, betting heavily on the American chipmaker’s turnaround.
According to 24/7 Wall St., the company disclosed the move in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Aug 14, showing it held 86.96 million Intel shares worth about US$12.1 billion as of June 30.
The group’s huge bet on the American chipmaker stood out against its other US holdings. Symbotic accounted for about 9.85% of the portfolio at US$1.79 billion, followed by T-Mobile US at 9.23% at US$1.68 billion.
Other holdings, including fintech companies Klarna, Chime, eToro, Nu Holdings and Inter & Co, made up much smaller portions.
According to the independent financial news and opinion website, SoftBank had already committed US$2 billion to Intel in Q3 2025. At that time, Nvidia also invested US$5 billion in the chipmaker.
Intel has reported US$16.1 billion in revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up 25.4% from a year earlier, while revenue from its Data Centre and AI business jumped 59% year-on-year (YoY) to US$6.3 billion.
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CEO Lip-Bu Tan described it as the company’s “strongest revenue growth in more than 15 years”.
Between June 30 and Aug 14, Intel’s shares fell 26.59%, from US$139.63 to US$102.50. Despite the drop, the stock was still up 329.59% over the past year. /TISG
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