"A glimmer of hope": Tech sales manager gets 7 interview invitations from 43 applications in one day — Reddit calls it almost unheard of
A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell has stood out this week for a reason that has become rare on the platform: it contains good news.
A tech sales manager applied to 43 roles in a single day, where every single one was a position they had held before, staying strictly within their lane rather than reaching. By 5 p.m. the following day had received seven invitations for first-round interviews and only two immediate rejections.
“Just getting the chance to discuss multiple opportunities feels like a big win for me today,” they wrote.
It is worth pausing on what makes this notable. A 16% callback rate, with seven responses from 43 applications, in under 24 hours, is so far outside the current norm that the thread treated it almost as a statistical anomaly.
What Reddit said
“Seven interviews from one day of applying is awesome,” one commenter wrote simply. Another offered a more nuanced response: “It’s almost like a numbers game we all hate to play. My friend applied to 300-plus jobs in three months and got four calls. You got seven from one day, which is actually ridiculous in the best way. Sometimes the timing just works out and your resume hits right when they are actually looking.”
One commenter put a number on the achievement with dry precision: “16% response rate in tech sales is pure luck-maxing. Congrats on beating the ATS final boss.”
A fellow candidate who had a similar week chimed in with their own experience: “The week of Aug 17, I had seven interviews. I never felt more accomplished or overstimulated in my life. But hey, it just shows we’re competitive candidates.”
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One commenter offered encouragement ahead of the calls: “Best of luck. You got this! Make sure to hype yourself up before your calls.”
This does not mean the job is guaranteed. Seven first rounds can still produce zero offers. But in a market where the standard experience is silence, where qualified candidates send hundreds of applications and hear almost nothing, getting seven conversations started in 24 hours is, as the thread agreed, a genuine and meaningful win.