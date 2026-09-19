Job seeker can’t land grocery or fast-food job as rent deadline looms: ‘What is actually going on?’

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell shared how they were applying exclusively to entry-level positions: grocery stores, fast food, the kind of roles that have historically been the most accessible on the employment ladder.

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They were not getting hired.

With a rent payment at risk, they asked: What is actually going on?

“Is it how I look? Is it my experience? Is it the fact that it’s not a full moon so the sun and stars aren’t properly aligned to hit the recruiter’s monitor just right to light up my application?” they wrote. “I just need to get something going so we don’t miss a rent payment.”

What Reddit said

The thread confirmed that even entry-level retail and food service hiring has become unreliable

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“You’d think grocery stores and fast food would at least be hiring consistently,” one commenter wrote. These sectors have historically served as the floor of the labour market, accessible regardless of experience or credentials. That floor is apparently no longer stable.

One commenter pointed to deliberate understaffing: “They want the least amount of people available to do every role. Go somewhere and watch the place mostly likely be half-staffed. They just cut costs.”

Another commenter offered another point of view: “The economy is terrible. Jobs are hard to find. Depending on your location, it could be a lot worse than other areas.”