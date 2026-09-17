New Pinglu Canal cuts China’s shipping route by 560km, opening new trade links with ASEAN

The opening of the Pinglu Canal in southern China on Sept 16 is more than the launch of a new waterway. By creating a shorter route from southwest China to the sea, the canal could change how goods move between China and ASEAN countries and create new opportunities for trade and cooperation.

The 134.2-kilometre canal links the Xijiang River shipping network with the Beibu Gulf, running through Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region toward the sea, to Qinzhou Port. Designed for vessels of up to 5,000 tonnes, it provides a more direct southward route from southwest China to the South China Sea.

Previously, cargo moving from southwest China to the coast often had to follow a longer route eastward through Guangdong before reaching the sea. The Pinglu Canal effectively cuts across this detour, shortening the inland shipping distance by more than 560 kilometres. Authorities estimate that the new route can reduce logistics costs by 18% to 30% and save more than $700 million in transportation costs each year.

For businesses and ASEAN economies, however, the significance of the Pinglu Canal may go beyond savings on individual shipments.

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Speaking to China Central Television, China’s national television broadcaster, ambassadors from several ASEAN countries highlighted its regional significance. Cambodian Ambassador to China Soeung Rathchavy said the canal could facilitate the movement of agricultural products between Cambodia and China, allowing Cambodian goods to enter and leave China more easily.

Lao Ambassador to China Somphone Sichaleune said the canal could help landlocked Laos overcome the challenge of limited access to the sea and open up new development opportunities.

From a shorter route to a wider supply chain

The canal's significance lies partly in where it connects. Guangxi sits close to Vietnam and is already part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which links inland China with ASEAN markets and other international destinations.

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The new route could make it more economical to move not only finished goods but also raw materials and intermediate products across the region.

For example, agricultural products, rubber, semi-finished products and other commodities from ASEAN nations could be transported to southwest China for processing or manufacturing, while machinery and manufactured goods could move in the opposite direction.

This could gradually turn transportation infrastructure into part of a broader production network, in which different stages of manufacturing are distributed across China and ASEAN according to their respective strengths.

One example can already be seen in Nanning, Guangxi.

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In May last year, the China-Cambodia Rubber Production Base began operations in Nanning's Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

Backed by Cambodian and Thai partners, the project includes a rubber mixing production line with an annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes, as well as research and warehousing facilities. The project was expected to generate industrial output of about $149.8 million in 2026.

The project shows how a commodity that once mainly moved across borders as a raw material can become part of a wider production chain, with raw materials, processing, technical expertise and markets spread across different countries.

As the Pinglu Canal shortens the inland shipping distance between southwest China and the coast, it could make such cross-border production networks more efficient and give companies greater flexibility in deciding where to source, process, store and distribute goods.

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The potential impact could extend beyond individual factories to supporting industries such as logistics, warehousing and further processing.

Growing trade, growing connectivity

The scale of China - ASEAN trade helps explain why improving physical connectivity between the two sides matters.

China has been ASEAN's largest trading partner for 17 consecutive years. Data from China's General Administration of Customs shows that, in the first eight months of this year, two-way trade between China and ASEAN reached $887 billion, accounting for about 17% of China's total foreign trade.

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Speaking at a reception in Beijing on September 15, marking the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN - China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the partnership is delivering real benefits to more than 2 billion people, spanning regional peace, stability and prosperity, trade and investment, connectivity, digital transformation, agriculture, education, tourism and sustainable development.

The Pinglu Canal adds a new physical link to these expanding economic ties, alongside rail and road networks, ports, trade corridors, cross-border industrial projects and digital connectivity that are increasingly linking China and ASEAN economies.

Linking trade, infrastructure and the green transition

The canal is also opening at a time when China - ASEAN economic cooperation is expanding beyond traditional trade in goods.