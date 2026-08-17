Sreemangal: The forgotten political frontline behind Bangladesh’s story of resistance
Bangladesh flag
When the world thinks of Bangladesh, it often thinks first of Dhaka, the capital; of the 1971 Liberation War; of the Bengali Language Movement; or of the country’s vast rivers and fertile delta.
But some of the most revealing chapters of Bangladesh’s political history were written far from the capital—in towns and villages where ordinary people turned political ideas into acts of resistance.
Sreemangal, in northeastern Bangladesh, is one of those places.
Internationally known today for its tea gardens, forested hills and natural beauty, Sreemangal has a political history that reaches far beyond its picturesque landscape. For more than a century, its people have participated in struggles against British colonial rule, campaigns for farmers’ and workers’ rights, the movement to establish Bengali as a state language, the democratic and autonomy movements of Pakistan’s eastern wing, and finally the Liberation War that created Bangladesh in 1971.
Sreemangal’s history is therefore not merely a local story. It offers a revealing perspective on the political awakening that transformed Bengal under British rule, challenged the Pakistani state after 1947 and ultimately produced an independent Bangladesh.
Today, Sreemangal is an upazila, or sub-district, of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh’s Sylhet Division. It was formerly part of the greater Sylhet district and lies in one of the country’s most important tea-growing regions. The town is about 50 miles southwest of Sylhet city centre and 13 miles from the Moulvibazar district headquarters, close to the border with India’s Tripura state.
Its geography helped shape its importance. Sreemangal developed as a commercial and communications centre, while its tea estates connected the local population to wider economic and political networks.
Yet the story of Sreemangal cannot be understood through geography alone.
Its most enduring inheritance is resistance.
A century of political awakening
The roots of that resistance can be traced to the anti-British movement.
Following the 1905 Partition of Bengal, the boycott of foreign goods became a powerful form of political protest. Across Bengal, people were encouraged to reject imported products, particularly British textiles, and to support indigenous goods.
In Sreemangal, the campaign took hold.
Local leaders and activists began boycotting British cotton textiles and wearing handloom and khadi clothing. Among those associated with the movement were Phani Dutta Panini, Girija Choudhury, Jatindra Mohan Datta, Sharada Das Tarafdar, Pramath Deb, Nagen Ghosh, Suresh Som, Yogesh Chatterjee, Jiten Pal, Barada Kanta Sen, Mahendra Sharma, Surya Mani Deb, Bipin Das, Jatin Deb, Master Gour Gobinda Deb, Dijendra Bhattacharjee, Manmohan Bhattacharjee, Laku Dutta Chowdhury, Lila Dutta Chowdhury, Nikunja Bihari Goswami, Hriday Deb, Amar Dutta, Jashoda Gobinda Goswami, Indra Hom Chowdhury, Mohammad Yunus Uddin and Nagendra Dhar, among others.
The Partition of Bengal was annulled in 1911, and the movement subsequently lost some of its momentum. But the political consciousness it had created did not disappear.
The Non-Cooperation and Khilafat movements of the early 1920s brought a new generation into political activity.
Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Srimati Basanti Devi and Maulana Mohammad Ali arrived at Sreemangal railway station on their way to participate in the Khilafat movement in Moulvibazar. Students from Sreemangal welcomed them with floral garlands. The conference was held on 15 March 1921.
Such moments connected a relatively small town to the wider anti-colonial politics of British India.
By the late 1920s and 1930s, revolutionary politics had also become part of the local political landscape.
In 1928, revolutionary freedom fighter Jatin Das died after a 63-day hunger strike in Lahore Central Jail. A mourning meeting was subsequently held at Marwari Kali Bari, now Barowari Kali Bari, on Doctor Post Office Road in Sreemangal. It was organised by Yogesh Chatterjee and Satish Shom.
In 1929, Dr. Surya Mani Deb and Jitendra Nath Pal Chowdhury of the Jugantar revolutionary group were arrested for political activities.
The Sreemangal Thana Congress Committee was established in 1930, with Nalini Gupta as president and Suresh Som as secretary. In 1932, Sitesh Som became president and Yogesh Chatterjee secretary of the Sreemangal branch of the Anushilan revolutionary group.
During the Salt Movement, Sitesh Som participated and was injured in a police lathi charge in Noakhali.
British repression followed. Police wearing red turbans destroyed the Sreemangal Congress office. Several activists were arrested, including Surya Mani Deb, Mukund Chakraborty, Mahendra Sharma, Manmohan Bhattacharjee, Laku Dutta Chowdhury, Lila Dutta, Rohini Das, Sharada De and Sitesh Shom. Jitendra Pal Chowdhury and another student were beaten by British police.
These were not isolated incidents. They reflected a wider pattern across British India in which political mobilisation was met by arrests, intimidation and violence.
A town connected to the national struggle
Sreemangal’s political significance was reinforced by visits from major figures in the Indian independence movement.
In 1938, revolutionary Congress leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose visited Sreemangal and addressed a mass gathering at New Bazar. He was served refreshments at the Sreemangal Dak Bungalow.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited Sreemangal four times—in 1936, 1938, 1945 and 1946—and delivered speeches on the anti-British movement and referendum issues.
The political landscape, however, was becoming increasingly complex.
Congress and revolutionary groups were not the only forces active in the region. Muslim League politics was expanding, particularly after the Lahore Resolution of 1940 proposed by Sher-e-Bangla A.K. Fazlul Huq.
The Sreemangal Thana Muslim League Committee was formed with Mohammad Israil as president and Abdus Sobhan Chowdhury as secretary.
A women’s revolutionary organisation, Shree Sangha, had also emerged in Moulvibazar’s Rajnagar during the 1930s under the leadership of revolutionary woman leader Lila Nag. Members conducted anti-British activities in different places and later found safe shelter in Sreemangal. Manmohan Bhattacharjee was among the organisation’s leaders.
In 1945, Assam Chief Minister Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah addressed a Muslim League public meeting at Motiganj Bazar in Sreemangal, chaired by Mohammad Israil.
In 1946, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan campaigned in the area and spoke at a large public meeting at the Eidgah ground on Hobiganj Road. The meeting was chaired by Dewan Abdul Basit.
The following year, the political future of the region was decided in the turmoil surrounding the partition of British India.
1947: independence, partition and a new political reality
The partition of British India in 1947 created India and Pakistan. Pakistan became independent on 14 August, followed by India on 15 August.
Sylhet faced a separate question because its political future was determined through a referendum.
Barrister Jogendra Nath Mandal of Barishal visited various areas of greater Sylhet and urged lower-caste Hindus to vote for Pakistan. Most lower-caste Hindu voters subsequently supported Pakistan.
In the referendum, 239,619 votes were cast in favour of Pakistan and 184,041 in favour of joining India. The Muslim League secured 55,578 more votes, and Sylhet became part of East Pakistan.
Sreemangal thus entered a new political era.
But the creation of Pakistan did not end the struggle for political rights. In many ways, it began another one.
Pakistan was created on the basis of the two-nation theory, which sought to establish a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. Yet the new country contained profound linguistic, cultural, economic and political divisions.
The eastern wing was overwhelmingly Bengali-speaking, while political and military power became concentrated largely in West Pakistan.
For Bengalis in East Pakistan, the central question increasingly became one of equality.
The language issue brought that question into sharp focus.
Why Bengali became a political question
The roots of the Bengali language movement predated Pakistan.
During British rule, debates had emerged over which language should represent the people of the subcontinent. Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah argued in 1920 that Bengali should be the common language of the majority of the population. Prafulla Kumar Sarkar supported the demand.
In 1937, Maulana Akram Khan, editor of Azad, wrote editorials supporting Bengali.
After Pakistan was created, the question became urgent.
Writers and intellectuals, including Abul Mansur, poet Fakhrul Ahmed and Dr Shahidullah, advocated recognition of Bengali. Professor Abul Kashem took initiatives in September 1947 to strengthen the Language Movement.
On 23 February 1948, Dhirendranath Dutta of Comilla submitted a proposal to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly in Karachi calling for Bengali to be recognised alongside Urdu and English as a state language. His argument was straightforward: Bengali was spoken by the majority of Pakistan’s population.
The proposal was rejected.
Urdu was declared the state language on 11 March 1948.
When Dhirendranath Dutta returned to Dhaka, students welcomed him. The language movement became increasingly organised.
In March 1948, Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Dhaka and declared that Urdu would be the only state language. Students protested immediately. The All-Party State Language Action Committee emerged from the growing resistance.
The movement quickly spread beyond Dhaka.
In Sreemangal, students of Victoria High School played a leading role in observing Language Movement Day between 1948 and 1951. Student leaders including Rasendra Datta, also known as Rasendra Datta Chowdhury, Biraj Kusum Chowdhury, Jogendra Datta, Shyamal Sengupta, Hitendra Gupta, Achyut Kumar Deb, Akhil Chandra Dhar, Dr Fazlul Haque, Md. Mosaddar Ali and Syed Matiur Rahman organised demonstrations.
They received support from political and community leaders including Md. Israil Mia of the Muslim League, Communist Party leader Sri Surya Mani Deb, businessman Ajit Chowdhury, Khird Bihari Deb Chowdhury and Bimol Jyoti Chowdhury.
When police opened fire on protesting students in Dhaka on 21 February 1952, killing Rafiq, Jabbar, Salam, Barkat and many others, the response was felt across East Pakistan.
Sreemangal was no exception.
Students organised demonstrations and poster campaigns demanding justice and recognition of Bengali as a state language. At the Sreemangal Municipality ground, a mass rally was held under the chairmanship of Syed Matiur Rahman. Md. Shahjahan, Rasendra Datta, Akhil Chandra Dhar, Sajjadur Rahman and Sri Balai Bhattacharjee addressed the gathering.
The Language Movement was becoming more than a campaign over language.
It was becoming a struggle over identity, political representation and the right of a majority population to determine the character of its own state.
From language to autonomy
The 1954 provincial elections demonstrated how dramatically politics had changed.
The United Front won the election in East Bengal, largely benefiting from the political momentum generated by the Language Movement. The Muslim League suffered a major defeat.
Karamat Ali of Vanugach, Kamalganj, won a large majority, while Jibon Santal was elected as an MLA from a reserved minority constituency in the region.
Prominent leaders including Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Professor Muzaffar Ahmed, Neerad Nag, Syed Ashraf, Mohammad Toha and Dhirendranath Dutta were elected.
In 1956, the Pakistani government was forced to recognise Bengali as a state language.
But recognition did not resolve the broader grievances of East Pakistan.
In 1957, when Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani founded the National Awami Party, many young activists from Sreemangal joined. NAP became a significant political force opposing the Muslim League.
The struggle increasingly moved from language to land, livelihood, economic justice and political autonomy.
The Balishira peasant rights movement of 1963 was a defining example.
Protesters seized six rifles from police forces. Two people, Salik, 19, and Ganu, 80, were killed in police firing. The movement eventually forced the government to make concessions.
It was led by NAP figures including Rasendra Datta, Md. Shahjahan Mia, Member Md. Abdul Rahim of Tikiria, Abdus Khalik, Abdus Haque and Chan Mia Mahaldar.
The deaths of Salik and Ganu would later acquire another significance when Sreemangal’s first Shaheed Minar was established in 1969 in their memory as well as in honour of the martyrs of the Language Movement.
The road to 1971
The political crisis in Pakistan deepened during the 1960s.
In 1965, Sreemangal political activists formed committees supporting Fatema Jinnah in the presidential election. Dr. Md. Abdul Ali and NAP leader Rasendra Dutta served on the election committee.
In 1966, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched the Six-Point Movement, demanding greater autonomy for East Pakistan. He was arrested multiple times and later imprisoned in the Agartala Conspiracy Case.
NAP leaders supported the Six-Point and Eleven-Point movements.
In 1968, the Sreemangal Thana Chhatra League was established under M.A. Rahim.
On 13 December that year, Chhatra League, Chhatra Union and NAP activists jointly held a rally at New Bazar demanding the reopening of the Ittefaq newspaper printing press.
The political movement accelerated in 1969.
The All-Party Student Action Committee and Democratic Action Committee were formed in Sreemangal in January. Mass protests followed.
After his release from the Agartala Conspiracy Case, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Sreemangal and stayed at the home of Dr Md. Abdul Ali on Ramakrishna Mission Road.
Local Awami League committees were subsequently formed under Mohammad Ilyas and Altafur Rahman Chowdhury.
On 6 April 1970, Pakistani authorities arrested NAP leader Rasendra Datta, Mohammad Shahjahan Mia, Chhatra League leader M.A. Rahim and S.A. Mujib under the Martial Law Act on charges of breaching Pakistan, a case also known as the Joybangla Case. They were sent to Moulvibazar Jail, but public pressure forced their release.
The 1970 elections then brought the crisis to a decisive point.
Mohammad Ilyas and Md. Altafur Rahman Chowdhury were elected to the national and provincial assemblies respectively on the Awami League ticket.
The Awami League had won a decisive electoral mandate. Yet the Pakistani regime delayed the transfer of power.
The result was a confrontation that would soon become a war.
March 1971: Sreemangal takes to the streets
On 1 March 1971, at 1:00 p.m., as soon as Pakistan President Yahya Khan’s speech was broadcast over the radio, a protest procession began from the Sreemangal municipality office.
NAP leaders Rasendra Datta, Md. Shahjahan Mia and Sayed Muijur Rahman led the procession.
Within moments, the town was alive with marches organised by the Awami League, NAP and their student organisations.
Thousands of students and citizens joined.
Among those leading and participating were Khird Bihari Deb Chowdhury, Rajendra Das, Gopal Sen, Dhirendra Datta Panu, Hirendra Datta Chowdhury (Subhash), Dr Fazlul Haque, Md. Abdur Rahim, Saiyeed Mujibur Rahman, Dilip Kumar Roy, Md. Abdul Latif, Md. Abdul Haque, Hiralal Hazra, Mohammad Fateh Ali, Muhit Bhattacharjee, Radhakanta Tanti, Biresh Deb, Babla Deb Chowdhury, Abdul Qaiyum Tarafdar, Satya Bhowmik, Mamun Chowdhury, Awami League leaders Mohammad Ilyas and Md. Altafur Rahman Chowdhury, Dr Md. Abdul Ali, Dr Rama Ranjan Deb, Mohammad Arju Mia, Monir Mia, Ataur Rahman, M.A. Rahim, S.A. Mujib, Mohammad Ismail Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Mannan, among many others.
The slogans were unmistakable: “Joy Bangla”, demands for an end to military rule, and calls for implementation of the Six- and Eleven-Point programmes.
A massive gathering followed at the municipal field.
From that day, demonstrations spread through markets, tea gardens and villages.
On 3 March, Pakistani forces opened fire in Sylhet, killing a protester. Anger spread rapidly.
On 7 March, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the speech that would become one of the defining political moments of the 20th century. Across Bangladesh, it intensified the non-cooperation movement and strengthened preparations for resistance.
Sreemangal was already moving in that direction.
On 23 March, local Chhatra League and Chhatra Union activists lowered the Pakistani flag and raised the red-and-green flag of independent Bangladesh. M.A. Rahim, Ekram Hossain Chowdhury, Biraj Sen Tarun, Moin Uddin and Syed Muijur Rahman were among the leaders involved.
On 24 March, a Punjabi SDPO from Moulvibazar arrived and re-hoisted the Pakistani flag.
The following day, protesters surrounded the police station.
Local leaders again lowered the Pakistani flag and raised Bangladesh’s flag in front of the authorities.
This was no longer a conventional protest.
It was open defiance.
When resistance became war
On the night of 27 March, Sreemangal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam handed stored firearms to resistance fighters.
Trees were cut down, and highways barricaded to slow Pakistani troops. Leaders, students, workers and farmers organised resistance.
Mohammad Ilyas and Md. Altafur Rahman Chowdhury went into hiding in the Balishira tea garden area to plan the war effort.
Local residents gathered bricks, stones and other materials in preparation for possible attacks.
On 28 March, a five-member Action Committee was formed to coordinate resistance, with Farid Ahmed Chowdhury as convener and Dr Abdul Ali, Muhibur Rahman, Kamalesh Bhattacharjee and Saiyed Mujibur Rahman as members.
Ansar personnel, including Captain M.A. Musabbir and Captain Matlab, working with local leaders, collected weapons from villages and tea garden managers and organised freedom fighter squads.
On 29 March, Pakistani troops hiding near Bhairab Bazar opened fire on a procession, killing Harmuz Mia.
On 30 March, Pakistani forces in Moulvibazar sent two fire brigade vehicles towards Sreemangal under the pretext of extinguishing a fire. Local youths, suspecting military involvement, stopped one vehicle and questioned its crew. The other escaped.
That night, Pakistani forces withdrew from Moulvibazar towards Sylhet.
Meanwhile, students and young activists gathered at the Victoria High School field for drills and parades, creating the appearance of a well-organised resistance.
On 31 March, Constituent Assembly member Manik Chowdhury arrived in Sreemangal and issued directives on behalf of the emerging independent Bangladesh authority.
Retired Colonel Abdur Rab, Dr Abdul Ali, Mohammad Ismail Hossain and other local leaders gathered EPR members and volunteers to prepare for the Liberation War.
Sreemangal had entered the war.
A frontline of the Bangladesh Liberation War
The significance of Sreemangal during the Liberation War extended beyond its local resistance.
From 27 March, the Sreemangal Municipal Office functioned as a control room coordinating the war effort in greater Sylhet.
News from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra—the Independent Bengal Radio Station—and international radio stations carried reports of Pakistani atrocities and the armed resistance of the Bengali people.
At the Victoria High School field, Ansar Commander Manik Chowdhury and Mukit Laskar trained young volunteers.
On 1 April, Commandant Manik Chowdhury and Major C.R. Dutta arrived from Habiganj and advanced towards Moulvibazar with a large resistance force.
Major C.R. Dutta and Mujahid Captain M.A. Musabbir helped organise Mujahid fighters. Among them were Mukit Laskar of Sreemangal and Mohammad Anis, a rickshaw puller, who were later killed by Pakistani forces on the Sylhet battlefield.
On 2 April, the force took positions at the Moulvibazar Tourist Guest House.
It is important to note that, from 27 March, the Sreemangal Municipal Office functioned as the control room for coordinating the Liberation War in greater Sylhet.
Until 28 April, freedom fighters engaged in fierce resistance and kept the flag of independent Bangladesh flying high in Sreemangal. During this period, the Commander-in-Chief of the Liberation War, General M.A.G. Osmani, and Brigadier Pandey visited Sreemangal twice.
By 6 April, the conflict had escalated dramatically. Pakistani forces strengthened their position at Sylhet Airport, and the wider region became a battlefield.
From the liberated areas of Teliapara and the Sreemangal control room, groups of freedom fighters were sent into combat.
Captain Aziz was seriously wounded at Rashidpur in Sylhet, while several freedom fighters were martyred.
In the Battle of Shalutikor, freedom fighter Siraj Mia was captured and brutally beaten. Believed to be dead, he survived by remaining motionless and later escaped despite severe injuries.
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The resistance also involved efforts to deny resources to Pakistani forces. Petrol from Sreemangal pumps was transported to the Barmachhara training camp. Food warehouses were opened, and rice and wheat were taken to Liberation camps.
In Moulvibazar, the National Bank vault was reportedly blown open and funds seized by leaders supporting the Liberation War. The LSD warehouse in Sreemangal was opened, allowing the public to collect food.
By late April, however, the situation had deteriorated sharply.
The violence reaches Sreemangal
On 28 April at 10 a.m., Major Kazi Nuruzzaman arrived in Sreemangal.
Thousands of men, women and children began fleeing across the border into India.
Two Pakistani military aircraft bombed Sreemangal for nearly half an hour. The factory of Majdihi Tea Garden, the ration shop and the residence of Mudabbir Hossain were destroyed.
A woman was killed. Mudabbir Hossain and a carpenter were injured. Gouranga Mallik and a rickshaw puller also lost their lives.
On 30 April, Pakistani forces entered Sreemangal for the first time and began widespread killings.
Aghor Bhattacharjee, Chief Assistant of Mirzapur Tea Garden, was summoned, tortured and killed beside the Dhaka–Sylhet highway in Bhunabir Union.
Mustafa Alam of Narayancharra Tea Garden and his son-in-law were murdered.
Tea labour leader Paban Tanti of Rajghat and Shambhu Singh of Phuskuri Tea Garden were also killed.
Then came one of the darkest episodes in Sreemangal’s wartime history.
Forty-five tea workers from Bhanugach Tea Garden were lined up near a bridge beside Sreemangal Government College and shot dead.
Their names remain preserved in local memory as martyrs of Bangladesh’s Liberation War.
The killings were part of a much wider campaign of terror.
From May onward, Pakistani forces carried out extensive looting, arson, sexual violence and repression throughout Sreemangal. Station Road, Moulvibazar Road and College Road were set ablaze and reduced to ruins.
BBC journalist Mark Tully later reported on the destruction he witnessed.
Pakistani officers, including Captain Tarek Syed and Captain Selim at the Dak Bungalow, Major Ershad at the WAPDA Rest House, and Lt. Col. Yamin Bhatt at the Sindur Khan EPR Camp, operated in tea gardens and rural areas.
Homes belonging to wealthy, mainly Hindu families and Awami League leaders involved in the independence struggle were looted and burned.
Collaborators seized the properties of pro-independence citizens.
A Peace Committee was formed under local Muslim League leader and municipal chairman Dewan Abdur Rashid, who assisted the Pakistani forces.
The human cost of resistance
In Sreemangal’s Purvasha residential area, eight youths were shot dead with the assistance of local Razakars, or collaborators.
Similar killings took place in tea gardens, where workers were targeted.
Shankar Debnath was killed while supplying food to freedom fighters.
In October, a group of freedom fighters took shelter at the home of Gangesh Deb Roy in Bhunabir while planning an operation at Bilash Bridge.
On their way, freedom fighter Samir Som was captured and later killed in Sreemangal town.
Moinuddin, Shambhu Nayek and Arjan Poddar were also captured and shot.
The Sreemangal WAPDA Guest House became a headquarters of Pakistani forces and an entertainment centre. Based on information supplied by collaborators, freedom fighters, intellectuals and political activists were detained, tortured and interrogated.
Many were later executed near the BDR camp at locations that became known as mass killing grounds along the Bhurvuria stream.
Numerous remains were discovered in those areas after the war.
These places are a reminder that the Liberation War was not simply a contest between armies. Across Bangladesh, it was fought through villages, homes, schools, markets and tea estates. Civilians paid an enormous price.
Sreemangal was no different.
4 December 1971: liberation
After eight months of struggle, Sreemangal was liberated on 4 December 1971 with the assistance of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini.
The area came under Sector 4 of the Liberation War, commanded by Major Chittaranjan Dutta, known as C.R. Dutta.
The liberation of Sreemangal was the culmination of a political journey that had begun decades earlier.
The people who had boycotted British goods after the Partition of Bengal, joined anti-colonial campaigns, organised farmers and tea workers, marched for Bengali language rights, supported autonomy and challenged military rule in Pakistan had gradually moved towards a much larger demand: a country of their own.
That country became Bangladesh.
Why Sreemangal matters beyond Bangladesh
For international readers, Sreemangal may initially appear to be a small town in a remote corner of South Asia.
It is anything but politically insignificant.
Its history demonstrates how national movements are built from the ground up.
The great political transformations of the 20th century were not shaped only in capitals or by famous leaders. They were also shaped in towns like Sreemangal, where students organised demonstrations, farmers demanded rights, workers resisted exploitation, political activists built networks and ordinary citizens decided that fear could no longer dictate their choices.
The story also challenges a tendency to view Bangladesh’s independence solely through the dramatic events of 1971.
The Liberation War was the decisive rupture, but the political forces behind it had been developing for generations.
The anti-British struggle created a tradition of resistance. The Language Movement transformed Bengali linguistic identity into a political cause. The peasant and workers’ movements connected political freedom with economic justice. The Six-Point and Eleven-Point movements articulated demands for autonomy. The mass uprising of 1969 weakened the authority of the Pakistani regime.
By 1971, the political ground had already been transformed.
Sreemangal’s experience reflects that wider evolution.
It also illustrates something else: political history is rarely made by one community alone.
The movements described in Sreemangal brought together Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Buddhists around different causes at different moments. Students, farmers, tea workers, professionals, political activists and ordinary citizens all contributed.
That plural character is important to remember when considering Bangladesh’s history today.
A history beneath the tea gardens
Sreemangal is celebrated as Bangladesh’s tea capital and one of the country’s most attractive destinations for visitors. Its green hills, tea estates, forests and waterfalls have made it an international symbol of the country’s natural beauty.
But beneath those green landscapes lies another story.
It is a story of people who repeatedly confronted authority when they believed their rights were threatened.
It is a story of farmers who stood up for land and livelihood, tea workers who endured repression, students who marched for their language, political activists who challenged authoritarianism, and freedom fighters and civilians who endured the violence of 1971.
It is also a story of sacrifice.
The names of those who died in these struggles should not become footnotes to the better-known national narrative. Their experiences form part of the foundation on which Bangladesh was built.
Sreemangal therefore deserves to be understood not simply as a beautiful tea-growing town in northeastern Bangladesh, but as a place where the country’s political history was lived at street level.
Its railway station, schools, markets, tea gardens and municipal grounds were not merely physical locations. They became stages on which ordinary people participated in extraordinary events.
That is why Sreemangal’s political history matters.
For Bangladesh, it is a record of sacrifice and resistance.
For the wider world, it offers a reminder that nations are not born in a single moment. They emerge through accumulated acts of courage—often carried out by people whose names never appear in the international histories of their countries.
Sreemangal’s tea gardens may be what first draws the world’s attention.
Its history of resistance deserves to keep it there.