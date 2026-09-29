'When does my real life begin?': A millennial who followed every rule is asking why none of it worked
A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell from a millennial talked about remembering the speech during her high school graduation. Vice principal, crowded gymnasium, ocean of opportunity. Get the degree; companies will call you begging. Psychology, their counsellors said, always in demand. Marketing, research, science, communications. Doors would open.
They graduated with a 3.8 GPA. They applied and applied and applied. They were overqualified for blue-collar work. They were underexperienced for white-collar work. They kept working at the deli for US$11 an hour while the promises aged badly.
At 28, still at their parents’ house, US$300 a month in health insurance, US$35,000 in student debt, rent at US$1,500 for a one-bedroom that was simply not possible on their salary. They walked neighbourhoods after deli shifts, cutting lawns at US$30 each to supplement the income. Their parents called them lazy.
The pandemic closed the deli. A friend’s referral eventually got them a customer retention role at US$18 an hour. Four years later: promoted to manager at US$22 an hour. Then, they got laid off.
Health insurance is now US$450 a month. Rent in their area is US$2,000 for a one-bedroom. They have applied to over 300 jobs since the layoff. AI systems are rejecting most of them. The interviews that do happen end the same way: a “difficult decision” not to move forward.
“Does anyone else feel like they are trapped in a world that forgot about them and simply left them behind?” they stated in their post.
What Reddit said
The thread was unusually short on practical advice and long on validation and acknowledgement.
“You were sold a lie, buddy. A total lie,” one commenter wrote.
“Well, went to college and am doing labour that kills me and I am broke. I don’t even know what to do at this point,” another shared.
One offered a structural framing: “We are slaves to this corporate and capitalist world we are living in. Comfort comes at a price.”
One commenter tried to be practical: “What advice would help OP NOW? Go back and get a PhD if you can, network, find an internship even though you are older.”
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One offered an observation based on their experience: “If you are a millennial, psychology graduates haven’t been in demand since before you were born. Dude was probably using the same graduation speech for twenty years before you even heard it.”
“When does my real life begin?” is not a passive question. It is the question of someone who has been waiting for a system to deliver on promises it made and has been watching, year after year, as the delivery date keeps moving.
That is a hard thing to accept, and a harder thing to act on, but it is where the honesty of this particular story hits home.
Read also: 68 interviews and still unemployed: Job seeker discuss how bad the market has become