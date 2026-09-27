Worker left his four-year job after securing a new role — then the offer was rescinded 48 hours before start

A post on Reddit’s r/jobs narrated the story of someone who signed a formal offer letter with a mid-size logistics firm in late August. The background check cleared. The drug test cleared. Equipment was delivered to their apartment on Tuesday. Their start date was set for Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Last Friday, they gave notice at a job they had held for four years, trained their replacement, and said their goodbyes.

At around 4 p.m. two days before their start date, the company’s head of HR called to inform them that due to “unforeseen Q3 restructuring and executive realignment,” the position had been eliminated and the offer was immediately cancelled.

When they asked about severance or compensation for having quit their previous role, HR said: “Unfortunately, since employment is at-will and you haven’t logged your first day, there is no financial package.”

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Their previous employer has already filled their seat. Rent is due next week. Income is zero. The financial situation is real and immediate.

What Reddit said

The thread moved quickly toward legal recourse, with several commenters identifying a specific legal doctrine that may apply.

“You may have a promissory estoppel case,” one commenter wrote. “Basically, you were promised something and will now suffer financial harm because your new employer did not follow through. There are many documented cases of your situation: the new employer either onboards the person or provides some type of severance. You need to consult with a lawyer to review the entire situation.”

Promissory estoppel is a legal principle that can make a promise enforceable when a party reasonably relies on it to their detriment.

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Another commenter reinforced the legal position with more specificity: “You’re an at-will employee once you BECOME an employee. You were not an employee when they breached their contract. So that’s on them. You have to be made whole in damages. And in this job market? Yeah, they’re going to have to pay you.”