‘We really need jobs to come back’: Reddit debates why the job market feels broken despite low unemployment

A post on Reddit’s r/jobs raised an argument about the current job market that runs deeper than the usual frustration thread, asking not just why hiring is bad, but why the current standards do not seem to reflect what people are actually experiencing.

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The original poster draws a comparison to the post-2008 recovery period, when a low hire, low fire environment persisted from roughly 2009 to 2014. That era was at least clear: a severe recession had created mass unemployment, and the market was slowly recovering. The numbers matched the experience.

What is happening now is harder to explain. Unemployment collapsed after 2020, peaked in 2023, and has remained low, while the hiring environment has been genuinely terrible for job seekers across industries and experience levels. The original poster’s question was sceptical: how much of the low unemployment figure is real employment, and how much is people doing gig work to avoid being counted as unemployed?

“We really need jobs to either come back, or we need to have a mild recession,” they wrote. “We can’t stay in limbo with a low unemployment rate forever.”

What Reddit said

The most substantive response questioned the reliability of the unemployment figures themselves. “Unemployment numbers are not something I would trust. Once no longer collecting benefits and working in some capacity, they drop off the counts — some doing gig work, others draining retirement savings.”

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One commenter framed the structural issue in sharper political terms: “Underemployment to where people can just barely get by after pushing all the wealth upwards is peak Reaganism. Americans are set to be basically economic slaves. They literally have done statistical modelling to figure out how many meals people can miss before rioting.”

A third commenter was sceptical and pessimistic, saying “It’s one of many symptoms of the great doom to come. Regulatory agencies have been bled dry, so the entire food supply chain is jacked up.”