Trump threatens EU with ‘very serious tariffs’ over Canada’s proposed associate membership

USA: President Donald Trump has threatened to impose serious tariffs on the European Union (EU) or halt trade with the bloc entirely if it proceeds with plans to make Canada its first-ever associate member, escalating an already fraught trade environment that now spans both sides of the Atlantic, according to CNBC.

“I think it’s laughable... Canada has been a terrible trade partner,” Trump told reporters after landing in North Carolina on Wednesday, conditioning his threat on whether he determines the EU-Canada move to be “a hostile act.” If so, he said he would “put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things.”

What the EU is proposing

The threat came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in her annual State of the EU address in Strasbourg that the bloc wants to bring its relationship with Canada “to the highest level possible”, opening the door to an associate membership, a category that does not currently exist under EU treaties and would need to be created and ratified by member states.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who attended the address, has previously expressed interest in a “unique security and economic alliance” with Europe, stopping short of full membership. Von der Leyen’s pitch includes joint work on manufacturing, defence-industrial integration, a tech alliance, energy, AI cooperation, and Arctic collaboration.

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The US-Canada backstory

Canada has been actively diversifying away from the United States following months of escalating bilateral trade tensions, CNBC noted. Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods and plans to ban Canadian dairy, alcohol, and auto imports later this month, drawing retaliatory measures from Ottawa. Bilateral trade talks have collapsed, and Ottawa has been explicit about reducing its vulnerability to US economic pressure.

“Washington and Ottawa may find an off-ramp from the current trade war, but Canada will continue to reduce its vulnerability to US economic pressure,” James Lindsay, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC.

Canada is already integrated with EU defence procurement through the SAFE instrument, the only non-European country with access, and has a free-trade agreement with the bloc eliminating tariffs on roughly 99% of goods, though the deal still requires ratification by ten EU states.

Brussels has not said whether it will proceed with the associate-member proposal in the face of Trump’s threat. Several EU member states were reportedly blindsided by von der Leyen’s announcement and have yet to respond formally to Trump’s threat, CNBC reported. Any fresh US tariffs on the EU would also test the trade framework Washington and Brussels struck last year, which set a 15% tariff ceiling on most EU exports to the US.