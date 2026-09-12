'Trump Dividends': A US$1.3 trillion election promise with no funding plan and a November deadline

USA: President Donald Trump has promised to issue a US$5,000 dividend to every adult American citizen if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in November’s midterm elections. This pledge would cost the US government more than US$1.3 trillion and has immediately drawn questions about how it would be funded, whether it is feasible, and whether it is even legal.

According to BBC, the offer was made during a speech at the Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, where Trump told supporters the payment, which he dubbed “Trump Dividends”, would have to be spent within the United States.

“We don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don’t want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America,” he said, according to the BBC. He gave no details on how spending would be monitored.

With nearly 270 million American adults, the BBC reported that a US$5,000 payout would carry a total price tag of approximately US$1.3 trillion.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

How it would be funded

Vice-President JD Vance linked the proposed payments to revenue generated by Trump’s sweeping tariff programme. “What the president is talking about is fundamentally a dividend for American workers,” Vance told Fox News, as reported by the BBC. “We’re taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to foreign countries who’ve been taking advantage of America’s workers.”

However, the BBC noted that Trump has previously promised similar payouts, including $2,000 cheques funded by tariff revenues, that never materialised.

No relevant legislation has been passed and no federal dividend programme currently exists. The Supreme Court also ruled most of Trump’s tariffs unlawful in February, further complicating the revenue picture.

Netizens react

The promise drew widespread scepticism online, with many commenters pointing to Trump’s track record of similar unfulfilled pledges.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Isn’t this like the third time he has promised us money?” one commenter wrote. Another was more blunt about the pattern: “It’s not a bribe if you never pay a cent.”