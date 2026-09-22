Trump bans CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from White House — Reporters' badges confiscated as outlets vow First Amendment legal fight

USA: President Donald Trump has barred CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from White House access, with reporters from all three outlets having their press badges confiscated or deactivated on Saturday morning, triggering immediate condemnation from the outlets, press freedom groups, and the White House Correspondents’ Association.

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According to the BBC, Trump announced the bans on Friday, accusing the outlets of writing “fiction or lies” about his administration without specifying particular stories. He later said the move was based on “cumulative stories over the last few years” and suggested others could follow, naming the New York Times and Washington Post as outlets he considers “fake news.”

What happened at the gates

BBC reported that MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner and a photographer found their badges would not scan when they attempted to enter the White House on Saturday morning. A Secret Service officer confiscated their badges, telling Gardner the matter was “above him.” An MS NOW producer with a still-active badge was able to enter without explanation.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein was told by a Secret Service agent that her badge had been deactivated. Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett was denied entry and had her pass revoked later the same morning.

Outlets respond

All three outlets condemned the bans as unconstitutional and pledged legal action.

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MS NOW said the White House “belongs to the American people” and stated it “intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”

Politico Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger said the company stands by its reporters and will “vigorously defend” their First Amendment rights.

CNN called the ban “an illegal assault on this fundamental right,” asserting its constitutional right to report “without hindrance or interference from the government.”

Netizens react

The bans drew sharp responses online, with commenters questioning both the legal basis and the broader implications of the move.

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Several pointed to prior court defeats on the same issue. “Didn’t he already lose a Supreme Court case over this same thing?” one commenter asked.

One commenter proposed collective action as the most effective response: “I wish all the outlets walked out. Make him look so bad he’s calling into local news farm reports for interviews.”