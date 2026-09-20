ASEAN targets greener, higher-quality investments as FDI hits record US$243.9 billion

ASIA: ASEAN trade ministers have agreed to move beyond simply increasing investment volumes, reorienting the bloc’s strategy toward attracting higher-quality investments that generate innovation, quality jobs, strengthen industrial capabilities, and contribute to sustainable development.

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According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the shift in direction was outlined after the 29th ASEAN Investment Area Council Ministers Meeting in Pasay City on Saturday, held on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting. Philippine Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said ministers examined how ASEAN can attract better investments and position the region more effectively in the green and digital transitions.

“The message from ASEAN today is clear: ASEAN remains open for business, committed to regional cooperation, and determined to compete successfully in the industries of the future,” Rodolfo said, as quoted by PNA.

The meeting took note of the ASEAN Investment Report 2026, which showed the bloc’s foreign direct investment reaching a historic US$243.9 billion in 2025. Intra-ASEAN investments also rose to almost USD 40 billion, which is a figure highlighted as evidence of deepening economic linkages among member states.

Ministers also discussed implementation of the ASEAN Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan 2025–2030. Priority sectors include biofuels, medical devices, solar photovoltaic equipment, carbon capture and storage, veterinary healthcare, sustainable building materials, and smart grid development, which shows the green and digital transitions ASEAN is positioning itself to capture.

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