Trump claims US economy could grow at 20% and says the Fed should cut rates

USA: President Donald Trump has claimed the United States economy could achieve GDP growth rates of 14%, 15%, 16%, or even 20%, while simultaneously arguing that the Federal Reserve should lower rather than raise interest rates.

According to CNBC, Trump made the remarks during an Oval Office event announcing agreements aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. “Success in growth does not cause inflation,” he said, framing rapid expansion as a reason for the Fed to cut borrowing costs rather than increase them.

What the historical record shows

As CNBC reported, real GDP has grown at an annualised rate of 20% or more in just one quarter in Bureau of Economic Analysis data stretching back to 1947. That was the third quarter of 2020, when the economy surged at a 34.9% annualised rate as businesses reopened following COVID-19 shutdowns. This rebound followed a 28% annualised contraction in the previous quarter. The next-highest quarter was the first quarter of 1950, at 16.7%, as the US emerged from World War II. No other quarter in the nearly eight-decade series has reached 20%.

Today’s economy is growing at a fraction of those rates. Real GDP increased at a 1.5% annualised rate in the second quarter of 2026, down from 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the BEA’s latest estimate cited by CNBC.

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The Fed context

Trump’s comments came as Federal Reserve officials continue to grapple with inflation running above their 2% target. The Fed held its benchmark rate steady at 3.5% to 3.75% in July, with three policymakers dissenting in favour of a rate hike. Many Fed watchers, as reported by CNBC, expect the Federal Open Market Committee to raise rates at its September meeting.

Trump pushed back on that expectation directly. “We should have the lowest interest rates anywhere in the world,” he said. “In the old days, if we announced good numbers, interest rates went down. Now, if you announce good numbers, interest rates go up because they're so afraid of inflation.”

CNBC noted that strong economic growth does not necessarily cause inflation but that when demand grows faster than productive capacity, it can push prices higher.

Netizens react

Reddit’s response to the claims was sceptical across the board.