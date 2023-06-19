Oscars RIDICULED by TWITTER USERS for them FORCING the WOKE AGENDA on NEW MOVIES 

Back in the day, movies were about the solid storyline and cinematography along with good looking actors/actresses playing the part. However, in 2023, it seems that for a movie to win the Oscars is for it to be the most woke it can be. There are a set of new requirements of these movies, and it seems that many are not happy with them.

According to the New York Post, if “The Godfather” is out today, its chances of winning a Best Picture Oscar will be impossible due to the new inclusivity standards set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Starting from the March 2024 awards, films will only be eligible for a Best Picture nomination if they fulfill at least two out of four standards.

These standards include featuring a lead or significant supporting character from an “underrepresented racial or ethnic group.”

In addition to this, it needs to have a main storyline that centers around an underrepresented group. Following that, the other option is to have a cast where at least 30% come from two or more underrepresented groups. The criteria includes women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ, or individuals with disabilities.

Movies are no longer about art as they are forced to be woke by the Oscars

Just read the full caveats in the rules and I shit you not, Schindler’s List would not have qualified. — Rachel Kaplan 🪬🐺 (@RachelMiniK) June 17, 2023

Twitter users are vehemently going against the Academy. They are stating that even the Schindler’s list would not be able to win with this criteria. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that in today’s America, nothing will surprise them anymore. However, information such as this is heart wrenching.

I stopped watching all award shows years ago when they became more politically motivated than entertainment and fun. — CathywithaC (@cathyhir) June 18, 2023

Following that, many state that the Oscars will now be nothing but a participation trophy, or a “worthless piece of metal.”

Many claim that these award shows are losing their prestige and momentum. This is due to a significant number of the population avoiding them now. Furthermore, Twitter users state that this is a political motivation.

It sounds like the opposite of 'The Producers'. — Mary Zeiner (@MmaarryyZee) June 18, 2023

Now, there are those that state a comedic movie can be made out of this ridiculous requirement. Producers would be trying their level best to make the movie artistic, interesting, yet filling up the diversity requirements.

Regardless, this appears to be as forceful as the hays code that was the golden rule in 1930s Hollywood. It seems that liberals are not observing the fact that they are undoing the work for equality that has been in motion for the past 100 years.

