Elon Musk claiming the word “CIS GENDER” is a slur and it WON’T be TOLERATED

Image of Elon Musk, photo taken by Debbie Rowe from Wikipedia.
By Asir Fatagar

Elon Musk is gaining further support from the centrists and conservatives after making a public statement on Twitter stating that cis gender is a slur. The recent wave of calling individuals who are biologically identifying themselves as their birth gender “cis” is rising. This is due to the rise of the trans community labeling individuals as such with said word. 

Teen Vogue states the word “cis,” which is short for “cisgender”. Identifying as cis gender is relatable to those who are in the transgender community and is a topic of discussion when it comes to gender identity. 

To elaborate, to be cisgender is to choose to identify with the gender that is given to you at birth. However, to be transgender is to identify with a gender that differs from the one that was given to you at birth. It is more accurate to perceive these two identities as complimentary energies than as conflicting ones. 

Elon Musk states that Twitter users that use the word “cis” will be banned 

Conservative women appear to be supporting Elon Musk’s stance on this matter. In addition to this, they are stating that women dislike the word “cis” and it appears that men are starting to feel an annoyance with it as well. However, a female Twitter user states that she wishes Elon was listening to the women complaining about it, but is still happy that he is standing his ground. 

Following that, some liberals are showing their confusion towards the matter stating that it is a scientific term to call someone identifying themselves as the gender they were born with as “Cis”. However, others state that people who are not transgender should be under the classification as “normal individuals”. 

 

In addition to this, there are heavy accusations towards the origins of this word. One user states that said word is the invention of John Money, and she states that he was a pedophile. This is due to his research that led to the ruin of a young child back in the early 1960s. Furthermore, there are several transphobic remarks done by the woman stating that individuals are not able to change their gender. 

 

However, there are discussions regarding other slurs that are commonly done by other Twitter users. Liberals are accusing Elon Musk of making Twitter a more open space for individuals to make racial jokes openly. Now, they are asking if there are any ramifications towards others who openly tweet racist words. 

