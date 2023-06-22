Elon Musk claiming the word “CIS GENDER” is a slur and it WON’T be TOLERATED

Elon Musk is gaining further support from the centrists and conservatives after making a public statement on Twitter stating that cis gender is a slur. The recent wave of calling individuals who are biologically identifying themselves as their birth gender “cis” is rising. This is due to the rise of the trans community labeling individuals as such with said word.

Teen Vogue states the word “cis,” which is short for “cisgender”. Identifying as cis gender is relatable to those who are in the transgender community and is a topic of discussion when it comes to gender identity.

To elaborate, to be cisgender is to choose to identify with the gender that is given to you at birth. However, to be transgender is to identify with a gender that differs from the one that was given to you at birth. It is more accurate to perceive these two identities as complimentary energies than as conflicting ones.

Elon Musk states that Twitter users that use the word “cis” will be banned

Thanks for standing up for women, James. Even if that wasn’t your initial or primary intention, it’s still the outcome. Women hate the term “cis” far more than men ever have. Glad to bury it. I wish Elon had listened to a woman on this but I’ll still take it! Thanks#CisIsASlur — EJ Rosetta (@ejrosetta) June 21, 2023

Conservative women appear to be supporting Elon Musk’s stance on this matter. In addition to this, they are stating that women dislike the word “cis” and it appears that men are starting to feel an annoyance with it as well. However, a female Twitter user states that she wishes Elon was listening to the women complaining about it, but is still happy that he is standing his ground.

We aren't cis, we're normal. — David Black (@DavidWentNomad) June 21, 2023

Following that, some liberals are showing their confusion towards the matter stating that it is a scientific term to call someone identifying themselves as the gender they were born with as “Cis”. However, others state that people who are not transgender should be under the classification as “normal individuals”.

They are slurs. They are terms created by the paedophile John Money. They are used against women to pretend that 'trans' is just another type of woman. 'Cis' is used to propagate the lie. There are 2 sexes and nothing more. And nobody can change sex — Concreteisland – No Self-ID (@Concreteisland2) June 21, 2023

In addition to this, there are heavy accusations towards the origins of this word. One user states that said word is the invention of John Money, and she states that he was a pedophile. This is due to his research that led to the ruin of a young child back in the early 1960s. Furthermore, there are several transphobic remarks done by the woman stating that individuals are not able to change their gender.

Only slurs Elon doesn’t use I guess. Many other alirs allowed. Elon is a baby — HarleyQuinn917🍒 (@HarleyQuinn917) June 21, 2023

However, there are discussions regarding other slurs that are commonly done by other Twitter users. Liberals are accusing Elon Musk of making Twitter a more open space for individuals to make racial jokes openly. Now, they are asking if there are any ramifications towards others who openly tweet racist words.

